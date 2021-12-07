Jim Jordan’s Unhinged Nazis Claim Summed Up In 1 Word On Twitter

Critics summed up Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) latest controversial claim with one word; projection.

Jordan, appearing on conservative network Newsmax, suggested the “radical left” of 2021 poses a threat to the United States that is on a par with the “evils” of Nazi Germany, imperial Japan and slavery.

“Every third generation in this country has had to do something big,” said the Ohio Republican, a staunch supporter of ex-President Donald Trump.

The current assault is “from the radical left,” he claimed. “We have to step forward and do our part like previous generations of Americans have done. I think we’re up to the task.”

Critics called it the “textbook definition of projection” among other things:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

