Jim Jordan’s Unhinged Nazis Claim Summed Up In 1 Word On Twitter

Critics summed up Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) latest controversial claim with one word; projection.

Jordan, appearing on conservative network Newsmax, suggested the “radical left” of 2021 poses a threat to the United States that is on a par with the “evils” of Nazi Germany, imperial Japan and slavery.

“Every third generation in this country has had to do something big,” said the Ohio Republican, a staunch supporter of ex-President Donald Trump.

The current assault is “from the radical left,” he claimed. “We have to step forward and do our part like previous generations of Americans have done. I think we’re up to the task.”

Watch the video here:

Jim Jordan says liberals must be defeated like the 'evils' of Nazy German and slavery. pic.twitter.com/14zvzSaxTd — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) December 6, 2021

Critics called it the “textbook definition of projection” among other things:

Jim Jordan said Liberals must be destroyed because they’re successors of “Nazis.” Trump read Mein Kampf to study Hitler’s strategy. His base is made up of proud boys & skinheads. Ron DeSantis is setting up a Gestapo. And Jim supports them all. Gym Jordan is an American Nazi. — Uncovering The Truth (@UncvrngTheTruth) December 6, 2021

Jim Jordan projecting again! — Teresa J💞💐🌼🌞🌷💝🌊💗🌺🍹🍸🍻 (@teresasd) December 6, 2021

It's textbook 'projection to achieve deflection'. Their real power is the years of conditioning it takes for so many lost people to readily believe. — Jason Kechely (@JasonKechely) December 6, 2021

Up is down. — qphotonyc (@qphotonyc) December 6, 2021

GOP projection is legion — Cindy Dawn Smith (@cdsmith4567) December 6, 2021

Its ALWAYS projection with the R's ... — Sneering it (@bodiesmom49) December 6, 2021

If you wonder how projection works to expose someone's true nature, meet Jim Jordan. What he says about others is actually true about him: Liberals must be destroyed because they are successors to 'evils' of Nazis and slavery https://t.co/yEJtkw4r6G — Callie Khouri (@CallieKhouri) December 6, 2021

That’s some grade A projection there! — Blankstare1 (@Blankstare1105) December 6, 2021

