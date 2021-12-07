Jim Jordan’s Unhinged Nazis Claim Summed Up In 1 Word On Twitter
Critics summed up Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) latest controversial claim with one word; projection.
Jordan, appearing on conservative network Newsmax, suggested the “radical left” of 2021 poses a threat to the United States that is on a par with the “evils” of Nazi Germany, imperial Japan and slavery.
“Every third generation in this country has had to do something big,” said the Ohio Republican, a staunch supporter of ex-President Donald Trump.
The current assault is “from the radical left,” he claimed. “We have to step forward and do our part like previous generations of Americans have done. I think we’re up to the task.”
Watch the video here:
Jim Jordan says liberals must be defeated like the 'evils' of Nazy German and slavery. pic.twitter.com/14zvzSaxTd
— David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) December 6, 2021
Critics called it the “textbook definition of projection” among other things:
Textbook definition of projection by @Jim_Jordanhttps://t.co/UI1uIGTQgZ
— Terry Blount (@TBlountNews) December 6, 2021
Jim Jordan said Liberals must be destroyed because they’re successors of “Nazis.” Trump read Mein Kampf to study Hitler’s strategy. His base is made up of proud boys & skinheads. Ron DeSantis is setting up a Gestapo. And Jim supports them all. Gym Jordan is an American Nazi.
— Uncovering The Truth (@UncvrngTheTruth) December 6, 2021
Jim Jordan projecting again!
— Teresa J💞💐🌼🌞🌷💝🌊💗🌺🍹🍸🍻 (@teresasd) December 6, 2021
It's textbook 'projection to achieve deflection'. Their real power is the years of conditioning it takes for so many lost people to readily believe.
— Jason Kechely (@JasonKechely) December 6, 2021
Up is down.
— qphotonyc (@qphotonyc) December 6, 2021
GOP projection is legion
— Cindy Dawn Smith (@cdsmith4567) December 6, 2021
Its ALWAYS projection with the R's ...
— Sneering it (@bodiesmom49) December 6, 2021
If you wonder how projection works to expose someone's true nature, meet Jim Jordan. What he says about others is actually true about him: Liberals must be destroyed because they are successors to 'evils' of Nazis and slavery https://t.co/yEJtkw4r6G
— Callie Khouri (@CallieKhouri) December 6, 2021
That’s some grade A projection there!
— Blankstare1 (@Blankstare1105) December 6, 2021
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.