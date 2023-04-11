Jim Jordan, House GOP ramp up criticism of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, take fight to NYC

House Republicans are continuing their attack on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, this time taking the fight to Bragg’s home turf in New York City.

The House Judiciary Committee, led by GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, said it will hold a hearing April 17 in New York City, titled “Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan,” focusing on crime in the city and accusing Bragg of fostering “a dangerous community for New York City residents.”

The hearing “will examine how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime and a dangerous community for New York City residents,” the committee said in a statement.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office hit back and called the hearing “a political stunt.”

“Don’t be fooled, the House GOP is coming to the safest big city in America for a political stunt. This hearing won’t engage in actual efforts to increase public safety, such as supporting national gun legislation and shutting down the iron pipeline,” a spokesperson said in a statement on Twitter Monday.

Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill, Feb. 9, 2023, in Washington.

House Judiciary hearing to focus on violent crime in Manhattan

House Republicans have ramped up their criticisms of Bragg by focusing on crime in New York, arguing violence runs rampant in the city while the Manhattan district attorney focuses on prosecuting former President Donald Trump.

Trump surrendered to law enforcement in Manhattan last Tuesday as the first former president to be criminally charged. Trump pled not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with a series of hush-money payments to women who claimed to have had sex with him.

The House Judiciary hearing Monday will include witness testimony from victims of crime in the city, though the committee has not announced the witnesses.

Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump surrendered to authorities ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign

“We’ll be hearing from victims who are suffering under DA Bragg’s pro-crime policies,” Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, member of the committee, said Monday on Twitter. “If Bragg can spend resources indicting President Trump, he should be able to address the soaring crime in NYC.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office refuted the claim that crime was rising in New York City, citing New York Police Department Data that showed violent crimes were decreasing. The office also took aim at Jordan, chair of the Judiciary Committee, pointing out that the murder rate in New York City is lower than the murder rate in Columbus, Ohio.

“If Chairman Jordan truly cared about public safety, he could take a short drive to Columbus, Dayton, Cincinnati, Akron, or Toledo in his home state, instead of using taxpayer dollars to travel hundreds of miles out of his way,” the spokesperson said in the statement on Twitter.

New York State Courts officers and members of the news media are outside the Manhattan criminal courthouse as former president Donald Trump pleads not guilty inside to a 34-count felony indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

New York Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman, whose district represents a large portion of the city and where the hearing will take place, said Jordan “is not welcome in my district” and echoed the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office sentiments on crime.

“If Jordan truly cared about public safety, he’d be having a field hearing in Nashville, Tennessee or Louisville, Kentucky, where the most recent of the daily mass shootings have killed more innocent Americans,” Goldman told The Hill in a statement. “Chairman Jordan is not welcome in my district for this political stunt that is simply a further waste of taxpayer money to support Donald Trump’s legal defense.”

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., speaks during a press conference at the entrance of the migrant relief center at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal on February 02, 2023 in New York City.

House GOP target Bragg after Trump indictment and arrest

Leading up to Trump’s historic indictment by a Manhattan grand jury, House Republicans launched an investigation into the Manhattan District Attorney’s office as its own investigation into Trump drew to a close.

Earlier in March, Jordan and two other House Republican chairs, James Comer of Kentucky, head of the Oversight Committee and Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, head of the Administration Committee, sent a letter to Bragg asking him to testify before Congress about “what plainly appears to a politically motivated prosecutorial decision.”

Bragg’s office rejected the request, defending its investigation and telling the GOP chairs they had no authority to step in on what was a state investigation.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks during a press conference following the arraignment of former U.S. President Donald Trump April 4, 2023 in New York City.

The two continued in a back and forth leading up to Trump’s arrest, with the feud escalating last Thursday after Jordan issued a subpoena to Mark Pomerantz, an attorney who helped lead the Trump investigation before resigning last year.

Bragg decried the subpoena and said it was an “attempt to undermine” Trump’s ongoing criminal case.

“The House GOP continues to attempt to undermine an active investigation and ongoing New York criminal case with an unprecedented campaign of harassment and intimidation.” Bragg said in a statement posted on Twitter last Thursday. “Repeated efforts to weaken state and local law enforcement actions are an abuse of power and will not deter us from our duty to uphold the law.”

Bragg sues Jordan

Bragg on Tuesday sued Jordan, seeking to block the subpoena, saying the inquiry interfered with Trump's criminal case and Congress has no basis to involve itself in the case.

"Chairman Jordan’s subpoena is an unconstitutional attempt to undermine an ongoing New York felony criminal prosecution and investigation,” Bragg said in a statement. “As our complaint details, this is an unprecedented, illegitimate interference by Congress that lacks any legal merit and defies basic principles of federalism."

