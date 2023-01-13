Jim Jordan’s Gassy Attempt At A Word Game Brutally Backfires On Twitter

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) tried to capitalize on the latest right-wing panic with a post about God, guns and gas stoves.

That’s a reference to reports in conservative media that gas stoves are going to be banned.

They’re not, but Richard Trumka Jr. ― a member of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ― noted that the stoves emit harmful pollutants, and told Bloomberg an eventual ban is possible if they can’t be made safer.

“Any option is on the table,” he said.

He later clarified that such a ban, if it happened, would apply to new stoves only ― no one would be coming to take away the old ones.

But that hasn’t stopped the story from dominating right-wing media in recent days, and Jordan was only too happy to play along with this tweet:

God. Guns. Gas stoves. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 12, 2023

Twitter users threw the dictionary at him.

Some replied with three words of their own. More than a few made references to Jordan’s history as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University, where he has been accused of ignoring molestation claims about the team’s doctor.

Jordan has denied the allegations, but several athletes have come forward to corroborate the story.

Others noted that one of Jordan’s other attempts at a three-phrase meme included a reference to Kanye West. That tweet was quietly deleted after West praised Adolf Hitler and made other antisemitic statements.

Still others just cracked jokes at Jordan’s expense:

Ohio. State. Wrestling. — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 12, 2023

Brave to go back to this format. https://t.co/hSt1eu4ecUpic.twitter.com/sqipqdvxsX — Lee 🖖 Carter (@carterforva) January 12, 2023

Democrats couldn't pay for better advertising. More of this, GOP. This is how you win America. https://t.co/9PICBkZtcm — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 12, 2023

Great news, everyone -- Jim Jordan has mastered the letter G!



On to H, godspeed on your journey to literacy, sir https://t.co/MpldogWqip — Fiddler (@cFidd) January 12, 2023

Godiva. Gymnasium. Goodfellas. — Justin Trawick (@justintrawick) January 12, 2023

Gym teachers who turn the other way. — Jeremy Repanich (@racefortheprize) January 12, 2023

Can't wait for Jordan to delete this after a gas stove goes on an antisemitic rant on a podcast in a few weeks https://t.co/YRUo6e8P5J — Ryan Bort (@ryanbort) January 12, 2023

I don't understand how, but somehow gas stoves will start to become anti-semitic pic.twitter.com/aJfiuxDpy7 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) January 12, 2023

Scientists: Your gas stove could give your kid asthma.



Republicans: Inject that shit into my veins. https://t.co/RpDiayLMPt — Julia Rosen (@juliarosen) January 12, 2023

Where was this bravery when those boys needed you most? — Jonny Umansky (@jonnyumansky) January 13, 2023

Gorgonzola. Galaga. Gastropubs. — Adam W Gaffney (@awgaffney) January 13, 2023

Someone needs to convince him that Democrats are coming after therapy next.



"I'll show these woke leftists. I'll go to therapy twice a week for a year!" https://t.co/Tm6ztjWC7F — Brian Evans (@BriInMN) January 12, 2023

Why didn't you save those young wrestlers at the University? — Morgan Cameron Ross (@Morgan_C_Ross) January 13, 2023

Wrestling. Sexual assault. jim jordan — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) January 12, 2023

I cannot overstate what an asshole @Jim_Jordan is. Gun violence broke my family. Since this meaningless pr-ck wants to play games, how about:



Cemetery. College locker room. Insurrectionist. https://t.co/ez3XffZFpI — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 12, 2023

And this, kids, is why you don't breathe fumes while tweeting. — Matthew Breen (@matbreen) January 12, 2023