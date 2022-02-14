Jim Jordan Embraces Trump's Call To Execute Hillary Clinton Campaign Aides

Donald Trump is calling for the execution of some who worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign ― and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is on board.

“We’ve never seen anything like this in history,” Jordan said on “Fox & Friends” on Sunday. “So President Trump’s statement yesterday, I think is right on target.”

Trump and Jordan were referencing a Feb. 11 filing by special counsel Robert Durham reported by Fox News that claims the Clinton campaign paid a tech company to “infiltrate” Trump Tower servers looking for links between Trump and Russia.

“In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death,” Trump said in a statement.

Jordan, a staunch Trump supporter, appears to agree.

As Mediaite notes, the Fox News hosts didn’t specifically mention Trump’s calls for executions during the interview. However, Jordan had shared a link to the Fox News story, which included the full statement from Trump.

Jordan, meanwhile, has refused to cooperate with the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol carried out by Trump supporters.

Jordan spoke with the then-president that morning, before the assault, and again during the riot, after lawmakers fled the floor ― but has been working to keep that information secret.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.