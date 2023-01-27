Jim Jordan Asked A Question About Kayleigh McEnany. It Did Not Go Well.

Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) latest attempted dig at Democrats on Twitter did not go down well.

On Thursday, Jordan heaped praise on Donald Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, writing she “wasn’t scared to answer tough questions.”

“Why’s the Biden White House?” he added.

.@kayleighmcenany wasn’t scared to answer tough questions.



Why’s the Biden White House? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 26, 2023

Critics immediately reminded the Ohio congressman of McEnany’s penchant for pushing falsehoods and defending the baseless assertions of former President Donald Trump.

That’s despite McEnany, who is now a host on Fox News, vowing to journalists during her very first briefing: “I will never lie to you. You have my word on that.”

“Cuz it’s easy to lie,” one commenter fired back.

Said another: “When you’re a shameless liar, answers are easy to come by, Gym.”

Some Twitter users also recalled Jordan’s alleged ignoring of molestation allegations against the team doctor during his time as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University. He denies those claims. They also remembered his refusal to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

