Jim Harbaugh's spiral at Michigan continues with worst loss yet

They are begging for him to stay in Columbus. They are pleading for him to stick around in State College. They are worried in East Lansing about a contract that’s set to expire in 14 months. Heck, even Indiana is planning on upsizing at their expense.

Amid its sixth season, the Jim Harbaugh experience at Michigan has officially flipped. It began with carnival barker attention and overzealous amounts of Big Blue optimism. It teased within inches of national prominence on the infamous J.T. Barrett fourth-down play at Ohio State in 2016.

But after No. 13 Michigan’s 27-24 home loss to 24-point underdog Michigan State, the Harbaugh experience has spiraled into a predictable heap of uninspired mediocrity.

Michigan has failed its brand and history so resplendently that opposing fan bases are openly rooting for Harbaugh to get a lifetime contract. Don’t laugh, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said just last year he wants Harbaugh to “retire here.” Hail to the Underachievers, this is one topic the Big Ten can finally all agree on. Even Nebraska.

The latest Michigan flop under Harbaugh marks the low point of his unremarkable tenure at Michigan. Michigan State entered the game fresh off a brow beating from Rutgers, and instead of burying Mel Tucker’s recruiting juice locally, Harbaugh delivered a triple shot of adrenaline to his nascent tenure.

This is worse than Harbaugh’s 2-12 record against top-10 teams, 0-5 record against Ohio State and his four consecutive bowl losses. This is about getting beat by a decisively inferior roster, as Michigan State’s roster features a group brought in during the sputtering twilight of Mark Dantanio’s tenure.

This is exactly the type of loss that would make it insane for Michigan officials to extend Harbaugh at his pre-COVID salary of $8 million per year. And that’s why opposing fans are rooting so hard for Manuel to stand by Harbaugh, the grand diluter of a great football brand. This is Harbaugh’s third home loss to Michigan State, a statistic out of the Hoke/Rodriguez horror files.

It’s descended to the point where folks around the Big Ten are snickering at Harbaugh’s aloofness, gawking at the predicament Manuel has on his hands and texting each other popcorn GIFs at what will happen next. Michigan is now that program in a league that everyone is staring at, wondering what they’ll do next. Do they extend the status quo and continue the laugh track? Do they try again to lure a foil to Ohio State’s juggernaut?

There’s no easy answer who they’d bring in as an upgrade. Any morsel of 2020 hope mustered after an opening blowout of Minnesota was sledgehammered away. Michigan State delivered an upset that’s as improbable as any Spartan win in the more than a century this series has been played. But there was nothing fluky about it. Michigan State was better coached, more disciplined and kept pounding away at Michigan’s obvious weaknesses, the sign of a well-coached team.

While Michigan was costing itself points running a wildcat, MSU just kept picking on those hapless Michigan corners.

Michigan has slipped to the definition of unfounded arrogance — the Wolverines are the bluster without the results, the brand with the wrong ambassador and the familiar logo that’s making you forget why you recognized it in the first place. They are old money hanging around the country club because they always have, but as the years go on everyone else forgets why.

The issue here is that Harbaugh has failed the program with his inability to modernize it. He’s hired staff haphazardly. His recruiting department is devoid of strategy and the other Power Five recruiting departments are praying they don’t change. Forget beating Ohio State, they aren’t even competing with them for recruits.

