Jim Harbaugh has the weirdest take about eating chicken

Jim Harbaugh is a unique guy. Anybody who closely follows college football knows that.

The khakis-wearing Michigan head coach has offered us a lot of takes over the years, but one that came out in a recent Bleacher Report story about quarterback Shea Patterson ranks up pretty high on the list.

When describing the adjustment Patterson underwent from Ole Miss to playing for Harbaugh at Michigan, Bleacher Report’s Matt Hayes used this quote from former Michigan QB Wilton Speight, who is now at UCLA.

How do you explain the Harbaugh Experience? Former Michigan (and current UCLA) quarterback Wilton Speight tells a story to sum it up nicely. Early in his Michigan tenure, Harbaugh pulled Speight aside and told him not to eat chicken, a protein that is considered fairly safe by nutritionists. When Speight asked why, Harbaugh said, “because it’s a nervous bird.”

“He thinks some type of sickness injected its way into the human population when people began eating white meats instead of beef and pork,” Speight says. “And he believes it, 100 percent.”

That is a wild theory, but if you’ve paid attention to Harbaugh over the years it shouldn’t come as much surprise. After all, this is a guy who drinks whole milk with a steak dinner.

Harbaugh is adamant about his preference for steak.

“I take a vitamin every day,” he said in 2015. “It’s called steak.”

But steak ranks No. 4 on Harbaugh’s “natural steroid” power rankings.

“I truly believe the No. 1 natural steroid is sleep, and the No. 2 natural steroid is milk, whole milk,” Harbaugh said. “Three would be water. Four would be steak. It goes with everything.”

Nowhere on that list will you find chicken.

