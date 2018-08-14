Jim Harbaugh says he doesn't anticipate any suspensions regarding sale of team-issued shoes

Jim Harbaugh said Monday he doesn't except any suspensions to come from the recent news of Michigan players selling team-issued shoes.

After 13 football players from North Carolina were suspended for selling school issued Retro Jordan 3s, UNC reached out to multiple schools, including Michigan, when news surfaced a retailer may have also bought shoes from the Wolverines.

Harbaugh told reporters the program did an inventory check of all team-issued shoes given to current players and found no discrepancies.

"There were a couple shoes that were reported to be out there, we've gone through everybody that's currently on the roster and they've accounted for those pairs of shoes," Harbaugh said, via USA Today. "The latest (pair) I saw (on the market) was a No. 52 (pair of shoes). There's nobody currently on the roster that had that number last year."

Reporters followed up with questions regarding any suspensions for the 2018 season, and Harbaugh replied "no."

"I read these articles and (people) just assume because it's a Michigan shoe it must be some player on the current roster. But remember, there were players on the roster last year in the numbers of 40 that graduated," Harbaugh said. "Coaches, too. We had two coaches with size 14 shoes who aren't here anymore.

"So just don't assume it's someone on the roster."

The university marks each pair of team-issued shoes at the time they're given to players, according to USA Today. Upon receiving the shoes, the student-athletes do not get the box the shoes came in and are also required to sign a letter acknowledging that selling a pair of team-issued sneakers is an NCAA violation. The violation does not apply to a players and staff members who are no longer with the program.