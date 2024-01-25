Jim Harbaugh Will Be Next Los Angeles Chargers Coach, Team Confirms

Jim Harbaugh, fresh off a college footbll national championship with the Michigan Wolverines, will be the next coach of the Los Angeles Charges, the team has confirmed.

Harbaugh returns to a team that he once played quarterback for in two seasons.

Harbaugh has agreed to a five-year deal with the Chargers, sources told ESPN. The appointment is something of a coup for the Chargers, whose time in L.A. has not been high wattage. Harbaugh has won at Stanford, for the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, and at Michigan.

As a collegiate coach, Harbaugh had a 144-42 record, winning three Big Ten championships and Michigan’s first national title since 1997 this past season.

