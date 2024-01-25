Jim Harbaugh Will Be Next Los Angeles Chargers Coach, Team Confirms
Jim Harbaugh, fresh off a college footbll national championship with the Michigan Wolverines, will be the next coach of the Los Angeles Charges, the team has confirmed.
Harbaugh returns to a team that he once played quarterback for in two seasons.
Harbaugh has agreed to a five-year deal with the Chargers, sources told ESPN. The appointment is something of a coup for the Chargers, whose time in L.A. has not been high wattage. Harbaugh has won at Stanford, for the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, and at Michigan.
As a collegiate coach, Harbaugh had a 144-42 record, winning three Big Ten championships and Michigan’s first national title since 1997 this past season.
ladies and gentlemen, we got him.
we’ve agreed to terms with Jim Harbaugh to be our head coach » https://t.co/cM4NZTOqKE pic.twitter.com/PTauQDWDVb
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 25, 2024
