If Jim Harbaugh leaves for NFL, he more than did his job for Michigan football

DETROIT − Think of the guts it took.

Think of the belief and trust that Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh put in quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Think of the complete conviction Harbaugh had in Blake Corum.

To make one play.

In the biggest moment.

The season was on the line, as U-M lined up to go for it on Monday night on fourth-and-2 with just 3:19 to play. At that moment, Alabama had a 20-13 lead in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl, and ESPN’s win probability gave the Wolverines a 15% chance to win.

The safe play? No question. Punt the ball, use your three timeouts and hope your defense gets a stop.

But Harbaugh does things his way — as we have learned, lo these many years.

He followed his gut and trusted his guys, even though McCarthy had just thrown a risky pass over the middle, which was nearly intercepted.

“I've said it before, but right here, this is the greatest quarterback in University of Michigan — college football history,” Harbaugh told reporters. “In a college career there's been nobody at Michigan better than J.J. I know we talk about it an amalgamation of quarterbacks. He is that guy.”

The Wolverines lined up in a formation that featured three receivers bunched to the right, and they seemed to run all of them at ‘Bama strong safety Caleb Downs, a freshman, who got caught in the wash.

It was a creative play that left Corum wide open. McCarthy didn’t hesitate. He hit Corum in stride and he busted off a first-down. Suddenly, Michigan had life, all because Harbaugh’s gamble paid off.

The Wolverines tied it in regulation and beat Alabama, 27-20, in overtime, sending Michigan to the national championship game in Houston against Washington.

“My joy, my ecstatic joy is for our players and our coaches and our fans and our families, that they get to experience that joy of being a champion,” Harbaugh told reporters.

Monumental win for Michigan

It’s impossible to overstate how big this win was for both Michigan and Harbaugh.

To get to the national championship game, the Wolverines had to beat the SEC champions, a noteworthy accomplishment, even if Alabama had flaws.

More than that, Harbaugh had to beat Nick Saban, the legend; and Harbaugh not only beat Saban — he outcoached him.

Michigan’s defense was aggressive and got after Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, sacking him six times.

And Michigan’s offense displayed wrinkles and creativity. The Wolverines appeared to mess up Alabama by coming out and showing one look, quickly shifting into another and then bringing motion to mess with defensive responsibilities. It was creative and effective.

On top of that, Michigan’s defensive line was just dominant.

“I really felt this game was — if ever a game was going to be won up front, it was going to be won with toughness and physicality, and our guys were just there in rhythm and got it done," Harbaugh told reporters. "Epic game. Epic game."

The national championship game figures to be a classic. The Wolverines haven’t played a team like Washington. The Huskies have an NFL-caliber quarterback, NFL-caliber wide receivers and the nation’s best offensive line.

And it could all come down to one question: How will that offensive line match up against Michigan’s talented defensive line?

It’s going to be fascinating.

And to add to the drama, there is growing speculation that it could be Harbaugh’s last at Michigan.

Will this be Harbaugh's last U-M game?

After the win over Alabama, a reporter asked Harbaugh the big question: “There's a lot of interest in your future; I wonder if you can tell me what the chances are that the championship game might be your last one at Michigan?”

Harbaugh danced away from it: “My future consists of a happy flight back to Ann Arbor, Michigan. Can't wait."

So, while Harbaugh isn’t talking, there is plenty of noise about his return to the NFL.

Bill Plaschke, the Los Angeles Times sports columnist, wrote a column titled: “Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers? After magical Rose Bowl, he’s a perfect fit."

“He has hired agent Don Yee of Tom Brady fame to represent him, and you don’t do that if you’re not pursuing the NFL,” Plaschke wrote. “Harbaugh would be perfect for the Chargers. He finished his playing career there as a quarterback in 2000, so he knows the organization. The Chargers desperately need an offensive mind to revitalize the underachieving Justin Herbert, and Harbaugh would be ideally suited for that role.”

Stephen A. Smith, the ESPN commentator, said the Chargers “desperately need” Harbaugh.

So, the drum beat is there; and if this is Harbaugh’s last game, what will his legacy be at Michigan?

Think back to when Harbaugh was hired. He was replacing Brady Hoke, who had gone 12-13 over his final two seasons.

Certainly, it took Harbaugh longer than expected to turn things around — and I wrote several columns suggesting just that.

And certainly, it took several changes to his coaching staff but he finally got it right.

But now, I would argue that Harbaugh has not just brought Michigan back. He has elevated the Wolverines to a new level. The Wolverines are 39-3 in the last three years. This team will finish in the top 3 for the third year in a row — the greatest stretch in school history.

Some might argue that Harbaugh hasn't elevated Michigan, considering it’s hard to elevate the winningest program in history — but let’s be real, college football is completely different than when Michigan was racking up all those early wins, like something from the prehistoric ages, beating up on the Carlisle Indians in 1901, or beating Beloit at the turn of the century (the 20th century), or racking up a win against some team called Camp Grant in 1943, or even against the University of Chicago (19 wins, outscoring them 452-168).

This is just a different time.

And I know Michigan has won nine national titles, but eight of those came before 1950.

Win or lose on Monday, it’s clear that Harbaugh has returned U-M football to national prominence. Best of all, the succession plan is right there, and he has a ready-made replacement in Sherrone Moore.

A national title would simply be the cherry on top.

But Harbaugh doesn’t need to win this game to cement how he’s changed this program. However, if the Wolverines do win it all, there should be no asterisk for these players. They should not be dinged for the controversies. The Wolverines beat Penn State, Ohio State and now Alabama … after the sign-stealing controversy became public.

So, don’t diminish what these players and this team have accomplished on the field.

But there is more to a legacy than wins and losses. And we still have to wait and see what the NCAA uncovers to complete Harbaugh’s. That won’t be known for months, or even years, knowing how slowly the NCAA moves. More sanctions are possible in 2024.

So, if this is the last game that Harbaugh coaches at Michigan, he should be given credit for elevating the Wolverines to a new level — on the field.

Off the field? It’s complicated.

But there's no question he is gutsy as heck.

And wins. Man, this guy wins when he gets everything right.

