Jim Harbaugh buyout: What Michigan football is owed as coach is hired by Chargers

Jim Harbaugh is headed back to the NFL.

Michigan football's coach since 2015, who just took the Wolverines to a national championship victory this season, was hired by the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday night.

Harbaugh, who coached the San Francisco 49ers before heading to Ann Arbor, now owes Michigan a buyout for breaking his contract. Michigan is due $1.5 million for his move to the NFL, a significantly small sum for a NFL franchise to manage.

Harbaugh reportedly was negotiating ways to keep his buyout low with Michigan as the Wolverines tried to keep their coach. But ultimately, he ended up rendering the conversation moot by joining the Chargers.

What are Jim Harbaugh's buyout, contract details?

Harbaugh's buyout to leave Michigan football is $1.5 million, according to the latest copy of the contract obtained by the USA TODAY Network.

For comparison, Kalen DeBoer owed Washington $12 million when he accepted the Alabama job.

When he was negotiating with Michigan, Harbaugh sought a delay in the start of his new contract so as to keep the buyout low.

The terms of Harbaugh's contract with the Chargers are unknown.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jim Harbaugh buyout: What Michigan football is owed for Chargers hire