Jim Gianopulos Leaving Paramount As Chairman & CEO, Brian Robbins Expected To Take Over

Deadline has confirmed that Jim Gianopulos is leaving Paramount as Chairman and CEO. There was a report in the Wall Street Journal this morning. It is reported that Brian Robbins, the head of ViacomCBS Inc.’s Nickelodeon kids TV empire, will take over Gianopulos’ position as the head of Paramount Pictures.

We’ll update you more with details soon.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.