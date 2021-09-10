Jim Gianopulos Leaving Paramount As Chairman & CEO, Brian Robbins Expected To Take Over
Deadline has confirmed that Jim Gianopulos is leaving Paramount as Chairman and CEO. There was a report in the Wall Street Journal this morning. It is reported that Brian Robbins, the head of ViacomCBS Inc.’s Nickelodeon kids TV empire, will take over Gianopulos’ position as the head of Paramount Pictures.
We’ll update you more with details soon.
