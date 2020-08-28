Comic Jim Gaffigan Lights Up Twitter With Some Tough Talk For Trump Loyalists

Comic Jim Gaffigan launched into a different kind of routine on Thursday evening, using his Twitter account to not only criticize President Donald Trump, but to also call out those who still support him.

As Trump neared the end of his marathon acceptance speech during the Republican National Convention at the White House, Gaffigan was just getting warmed up:

excuse me while I treat myself to confronting some asshole trolls... — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Then, for a little more than an hour, Gaffigan tore into the president and his loyalists, starting with this one:

Look Trumpers I get it. As a kid I was a cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what but he's a traitor and a con man who doesn't care about you. Deep down you know it. I'm sure you enjoy pissing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Early on, Gaffigan responded to the inevitable “stick to comedy” types as well as those hoping to “cancel” the comic for sharing his views:

By the way you can't be against Cancel Culture and tell people to stay out of politics. You know that time you did a job and didn't get paid? That's trump and you know it. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

to those of you who think Im destroying my career wake up. if trump gets elected, the economy will never come back. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Gaffigan, who is known for having a largely clean act, dropped a few F-bombs into his takedown and a few more in his replies to angry supporters of the president. One was aimed at former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz, who attacked Joe Biden over his faith in an RNC speech this week, calling the former vice president “Catholic in name only” because he supports a woman’s right to choose.

Gaffigan, a Catholic himself, fired back:

Fuck Lou Holtz. Biden is Catholic in name only? Compared to who? How many abortions did trump pay for? How many women has he raped? How many times did pull the shit he did in Ukraine. Wake up. He's a crook and a con man. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

“No need to curse, tho,” replied his wife, Jeannie Gaffigan, who also serves as his cowriter and producer.

“Okay fine,” Gaffigan wrote back.

He wrapped up with a volley of tweets, including these:

Remember everything Trump accuses the Democrats of he's guilt of. Dont let the socialist name calling distract you from the fact he is a fascist who has no belief in law. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

You know Trump just creates enemies. You know you can't trust him. You know he been incompetent during this crisis. You know all those people didn't need to die. Trump talks about the Space Program and you can't safely go to a movie. Wake up — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Trump budding up with dictators is RADICAL. Trump having interfering with the justice department is RADICAL. Trump pandering to the police and army (I gave 3 raises) is RADICAL. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

I dont give a fuck if anyone thinks this is virtue signaling or whatever. We need to wake up. We need to call trump the con man and thief that he is. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Heading to bed but remember

- If you want to sound crazy please tell me about THE DEEP STATE.

- To sound stupid please be against CANCEL CULTURE but then accuse anyone with an opinion of Virtue signaling.

- Trump Derangement Syndrome is meant to distract from the con of Don — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

The tweetstorm caused his name to trend on Twitter as people took notice:

hope y’all are happy you broke Jim Gaffigan pic.twitter.com/oOC2Qm87Ti — Alice Hamilton (@AliceRHamilton) August 28, 2020

Wow. The president made Jim Gaffigan, the chilliest dude, snap completely. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 28, 2020

The night I became a huge Jim Gaffigan fan. https://t.co/t7cH9O8vah — Christopher Moore (@TheAuthorGuy) August 28, 2020

Imagine the pressure building inside Jim Gaffigan for years. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) August 28, 2020

When Jim Gaffigan of Hot Pocket fame loses his shit over Trump's nonsense, Trump has lost America. — Contented Independent (@ContentedIndie) August 28, 2020