Jim Fox, British star pentathlete who exposed a notorious cheating scandal – obituary

Jim Fox in 1976 - I T N/Shutterstock

Jim Fox, who has died aged 81, was one of Britain’s finest ever competitors in the modern pentathlon; ten times British champion, he took part in four Olympic Games and was a member of the three-man team that won gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

It was while in Montreal that Fox exposed one of the most sensational cases of cheating in Olympic history, after he noticed that fellow competitor Boris Onishchenko, of the Soviet Union, seemed to be scoring points in the fencing event even when his sabre was failing to make proper contact with his opponent.

Jim Fox in the fencing discipline of the team Modern Pentathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal - Getty Images Europe

Fox brought the situation to the attention of officials and an inspection found that Onishchenko’s electric epee appeared to be malfunctioning. Though initially accepting that verdict, Fox became suspicious when Onishchenko, having replaced his “faulty” epee, seemed keen to keep the old one away from further scrutiny.

Fox and the British team asked for an investigation, and when the epee was retrieved, it was found to have been rigged so that Onishchenko could press a button and record a “hit” whenever he liked. He was thrown out of the Games in disgrace, handed a lifetime ban and, on his return to the Soviet Union, received a public dressing down from the Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev.

Although Fox was praised for his actions, the episode caused him anguish, as he had considered Onishchenko – a fellow military man and multiple medal winner – to be a friend. In the immediate aftermath he was unable to focus properly on the rest of his fencing bouts, and also put in an uncharacteristically poor performance in the pistol shooting. With his team wallowing in 8th place, it appeared that all had been lost.

The following day, however, Fox pulled himself together and, with two events remaining, performed an extraordinary turnaround. In the 300m swim he equalled his personal best, while his team-mates Danny Nightingale and Adrian Parker, broke theirs to raise the team to fifth position.

Then, in the final 4,000m cross-country race over a horribly tough course, the three each exceeded expectations to take gold by a slim margin ahead of Czechoslovakia. “Although we had estimated that victory was possible, it meant we all had to run as we have never done before – and on the same day,” said Fox. “It really is incredible that we pulled it off.”

At the winning presentation the trio were provided with just one medal between them; a double glazing firm later made them each an unofficial replica. Fox, who had woken his commanding officer in the middle of the night to report his success, was subsequently given the honour of carrying the British flag at the closing ceremony.

Jim Fox Shooting in 1968 - ANL/Shutterstock

Jeremy Robert Fox – always known as Jim – was born on September 19 1941 in Pewsey, Wiltshire. He joined the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers at the age of 15, and it was the Army life that introduced him to modern pentathlon.

Fox was well suited to its disciplines, and by the age of 23 had been selected to represent Great Britain at the 1964 Olympics in Japan. Hopes were high, but 29th position in the individual event and 9th in the team competition were a sore disappointment. Four years later in Mexico there was an improvement to 8th in both events.

Fox made up his mind to retire, but was persuaded to carry on by his coach, Ron Bright, and in Munich in 1972 he narrowly missed out on an individual medal in 4th position – the best placing by a Briton up to that point. Aged 34 at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, he became the only British pentathlete to have competed in four Olympic Games.

When Fox initially spotted problems with Onishchenko’s epee he had no idea that cheating was involved. “All I could think about was that he had a weapon that was not properly working,” he said. “But then, because of the way he wanted to put it back in his bag, I felt there was something dramatically wrong.”

There were suspicions in the West, during a time of Cold War tensions, that he had not been acting alone. The epee’s handle contained a complex wiring system that was expertly hidden, and the British team manager, Mike Proudfoot, later said: “It was a real engineering job, not just a ham amateur’s effort.”

Fox, with characteristic generosity of spirit, dismissed the idea of collusion. “I’m convinced that there is no question of it being planned by the Russians, or the rest of the team being involved in any way at all,” he said. Conspiracy or not, Onishchenko, a Ukrainian who was serving in the Red Army, was dismissed from all his positions and ended up driving a taxi in Kyiv.

A sergeant at the time of his historic gold in Montreal, Fox received a hero’s welcome from a huge crowd when he returned to his base at Arborfield Camp in Berkshire. He served another seven years in the Army before retiring in the rank of captain in 1983, after which he set up a successful property development business and focused his sporting interests on three-day eventing.

In 1996 he was elected chairman of the Modern Pentathlon Association Great Britain, and though in 1997 he was diagnosed with a degenerative condition, over the next few years he helped rescue the organisation from near bankruptcy.

He was appointed MBE, advanced to OBE in 2000, and was awarded the Olympic Order in silver in 1998.

He is survived by his wife, Alex, whom he married in 1977, and three daughters.

Jim Fox, born September 19 1941, died April 28 2023