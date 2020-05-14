Jim Feldkamp Reflects on Three Decades of Personal and Professional Success

Cybersecurity expert, author, and now-retired naval officer Jim Feldkamp looks back on more than 30 years of achievements, both personal and professional

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Culminating in a crucial role as a subject matter expert at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., Jim Feldkamp, a cybersecurity expert now based in Arlington County, Virginia, has enjoyed a rich and varied career over the course of more than 30 years. Looking back on three decades of personal and professional success, Feldkamp offers an insight into his work alongside the U.S. Naval Reserves, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the online writing platform Reedsy, and more.

Jim Feldkamp's career begins in the military. During his service, Feldkamp was a U.S. Naval Flight Officer, Counter-Measures Officer, and Navigator for the U.S. Navy's carrier-based electronic attack aircraft, EA-6B. "During this time, I flew off the USS Midway in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm in 1991," reveals the now-retired naval officer.

After completing his time with the military, and affiliating with the U.S. Naval Reserves, Jim Feldkamp subsequently became a Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation at Norfolk, Virginia.

"As a Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, I was a founding member of the Joint Counter-Terrorism Task Force and, as a collateral duty, became responsible for conducting aerial surveillance," reveals Feldkamp, "of suspects in criminal and terrorist cases."

In 2004, Jim Feldkamp resigned from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Virginia to become the Republican nominee for Oregon's District 4 Congressional seat. Feldkamp did so, he points out, during both the 2004 and 2006 election cycles. "The following year, in 2007, I was then recalled to active Navy reserve duty," he explains.

Jim Feldkamp was recalled, he says, to help establish a precursor to the National Maritime Intelligence-Integration Office. Here, he was responsible for the coordination of all domestic and international non-classified information sharing among U.S. federal government agencies.

"Tasked with increasing maritime security and domain awareness, I was further responsible," explains Feldkamp, "for the same coordination of information shared between foreign governments and the international maritime shipping industry."

Today, Jim Feldkamp is a respected authority on cybersecurity and terrorism. Feldkamp is currently a subject matter expert at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., where the retired naval officer is developing a course on terrorism and so-called unconventional threats.

Prior to this, Jim Feldkamp was an adjunct professor at George Mason University in Virginia, and George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where he taught undergraduate courses in domestic and international terrorism.

Jim Feldkamp has also authored and edited a celebrated university textbook on the theory and politics of terrorism through Cognella Academic Publishing. Feldkamp remains a professional book editor. "I do so," he explains, "alongside Reedsy, the online writing platform which allows authors to format and create professional print-ready files in seconds."

Outside of his work, Jim Feldkamp's personal interests include travel, wine, and sailing. "I'm particularly passionate about travel," adds the cybersecurity expert, wrapping up, "and enjoy combining this with my love of wine through visits to vineyards and wineries around the world.

