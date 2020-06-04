Jim Edmonds Reveals He's Going to Be a Grandfather for the First Time: 'Baby Girl on the Way'

Jim Edmonds has a granddaughter on the way.

On Wednesday, Edmonds, 49, shared the update that his daughter Lauren is expecting a baby girl, posting a video on Instagram of her revealing the sex of her bundle of joy on the way.

While a confetti cannon initially dispersed both pink and blue pieces of paper, when Lauren bit into a cupcake, it had pink filling.

"It was a crazy weekend of celebrating life, death and a new addition to the family," Edmonds, who was also accompanied to the event by his new girlfriend Kortnie O'Connor, wrote in the caption. "Feeling very grateful for every moment of life. Congrats Lauren and Dylan. 3 out of 4 wins for gender battle lol Hayley."

In addition to Lauren, the soon-to-be grandfather also shares daughter Hayley with late first wife Lee Ann Horton, Horton died in 2015. In Edmonds' Instagram post, Hayley can be seen in photos included in a slide show featuring her and Edmonds standing at the gravesite of Horton with O'Connor.

News of Edmonds soon becoming a grandfather comes just days after a source told PEOPLE that Edmonds' estranged wife Meghan King is contesting their prenuptial agreement, which Edmonds insists is more than fair — and ironclad.

"Jim’s prenuptial agreement is valid, enforceable and generous, and we fully expect it to be upheld. Meghan and her attorney reviewed the agreement several weeks before the wedding and agreed to the terms," a rep for Edmonds told PEOPLE in a statement.

"Jim has been beyond generous to Meghan and provides full financial support for his children," Edmonds' rep added. King and Edmonds share 1-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes and 3-year-old daughter Aspen.

A rep for King did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

King previously alleged that Edmonds' child support "barely pays for groceries," to which the athlete's rep told PEOPLE, "if what Jim is giving to Meghan each month for child support doesn’t cover her groceries, she must be getting her eggs from Fabergé."

King, who is dating businessman Christian Schauf, and Edmond tied the knot in 2014, and both starred on RHOC before splitting last year.