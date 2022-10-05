Jim Edmonds Responds to Meghan King's Claims That Their Kids Were Not Invited to His Italian Wedding

Meghan King; Jim Edmonds

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Meghan King and Jim Edmonds

Meghan King is speaking out on ex-husband Jim Edmonds' wedding to Kortnie O'Connor.

King spoke about her ex's nuptials on Tuesday's episode of her podcast, Intimate Knowledge, starting the conversation with guest Heather McDonalds by commending O'Connor's "beautiful" dress and said "hopefully" the newly married couple "will last."

"That's all I care about, you know? Stability for the kids," King said.

King called the Italian wedding "very small" and took place on her own birthday before noting that she found it "interesting that he had a nanny there, but none of his seven children."

"There was no kids to nanny at the wedding!" the Real Housewives of Orange County alum claimed, going on to say that her and Edmonds' three children — 4-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes and 5-year-old daughter Aspen — "weren't even invited, as far as I know."

"They don't even have passports and he didn't ask me to get them a passport."

Meghan King's son

Meghan King/Instagram

King went on to say that she and Edmonds don't communicate and explained the situation around the temporary restraining order she obtained against him in June.

"We ended up turning it into a consent order that has all of the same terms as a restraining order but now it's reciprocal, so I have to follow it as well," she explained, claiming, "I follow the rules so whatever, it doesn't make any difference to me."

"It's good for Jim and I because we don't have to see each other or communicate except about the kids, which is nice."

King also alleged that her ex sent her "some nasty messages," including one where he "replied all to my son's class and said that I suck."

Jim and Kortnie

Kortnie O'Connor/Instagram Jim Edmonds with Kortnie O'Connor and his children Hart, Hayes, and Aspen

"He replied all to my son's class, a big, huge email for a parent-teacher sign up sheet, and said 'you all can see how much my ex-wife sucks.'"

King said one of the other moms in the class reached out sympathizing with her and added, "I don't even know who that person is, who said 'I'm sorry.' "

"I don't know any of these people. My son just started at the school."

A rep for Edmonds tells PEOPLE that King's comments are "constant harassment" of her ex-husband and are "both disgraceful and pathetic at the same time."

Meghan King, Jim Edmonds

Steven Simione/FilmMagic ; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

"Meghan continues to keep herself in the public eye by disparaging Jim, and then complains to anyone who will listen that coparenting is difficult," the rep says. "Meghan needs to focus on getting the help she needs to lead a productive and meaningful life."

King and Edmonds split in October 2019 after five years of marriage, though their divorce wasn't finalized until May 2021.