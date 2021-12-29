Jim Cramer Slammed for Photo of Empty Store Shelves: ‘This Is Clear Misinformation’

Call it the “Valentine’s Day Massacre.”

A storm of emotional outbursts erupted Tuesday on Twitter after the king of the emotive outburst and host of CNBC’s “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” posted a photo of empty store shelves with a caption simply reading “suboptimal.”

Cramer was presumably offering economic commentary on the potential plight of consumers amid the combined effects of supply-chain shortages and the Omicron variant’s COVID-19 surge.

But what Cramer apparently failed to see were pink strips below the featured shelves, prompting many to take the CNBC host to the presumptive cleaners over what they saw as a short-sighted attempt — with the photo revealing nothing more than a store that had made room for Valentine’s Day inventory.

The apparent misstep had “Valentine’s Day” trending on Twitter. It also recalled a gaffe that cast Cramer in a similar light last year, after he called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” to her face during an interview on his show.

That move resulted in a quick on-air apology. Tuesday’s post simply resulted in a flood of eye-roll sentiment.

“There was an aisle in our local Kroger that looked like this, too,” noted one tweet reply. “….An hour before the filled it with Valentine’s Day merch.”

There was an aisle in our local Kroger that looked like this, too…an hour before the filled it with Valentine's Day merch. pic.twitter.com/xw9i4l7rlJ — Mrs. K. Cleary (@KBiggers88) December 28, 2021

See more reaction below (but be warned; some of it is NSFW).

looks like the shelves have been cleared of Christmas product & ready for Valentines-themed merchandise -see the hearts on the shelve fronts? that's for Valentine's day



But why don't you give us the name and location of the store so we can confirm with Manager. — Arts Explorer (@ExplorerArts) December 29, 2021

Yeah, sorry they are clearing the shelves to put up Valentine’s Day items. Maybe if you weren’t in the middle of the fucking aisle taking pictures, they could get to work. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) December 28, 2021

Jim I’m ashamed that you’ve ignored actual data released this week about record holiday sales and on-time deliveries to post what is clearly Valentines merch turnover. can we trust anything that you say about the economy? Because this is clear misinformation @jimcramer — Jamesetta Williams (@jalexa1218) December 28, 2021

love to spread misinformation to 1.7 million followers — keithlaw (@keithlaw) December 28, 2021

Calling bullshit on that!



As you should know, seasonal product aisles are temporarily cleared out to make room for new regular priced stock. pic.twitter.com/5GtQyjpC7x — Christopher Proud Dem (@cwebbonline) December 28, 2021

This is so very clearly a seasonal turnover. Have you ever worked? — Mankrik’s Wife (@Marty_Shannon) December 28, 2021

Valentines Day is more than 6 weeks away. You’ll find someone. — Anti•Social•/Media (@Terrista2) December 28, 2021

As you well know by now, those are Valentine's Day shelves, ready to be stocked. People will like you more, and will maybe have a teensy more faith in humanity, if you just admit you messed up here and issue a correction. But I'm guessing you won't. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) December 28, 2021