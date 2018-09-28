Jim Courier steps down as U.S. Davis Cup captain

Jim Courier has ended his eight-year reign as the United States' Davis Cup captain.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion guided his country to two World Group semifinals and six quarterfinals after taking charge in October 2010.

Courier decided to step down after a 3-2 defeat to Croatia in the semis this month.

"Following the matches with Croatia, I let the players and staff know this was my final year as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup Team," said Courier. "It's been my honor and privilege to represent the USTA and USA as a player and captain. I look forward to cheering the team on as they pursue the cup in its new format next year and beyond."

"I have been proud to travel the world with Jim and watch first hand as he delivered the highest level of integrity and devotion to success."

The USA has qualified automatically for a revamped edition of the competition next year as a result of its performances under Courier.