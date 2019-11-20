Jim Cornette resigns from NWA following racist comment on broadcast

Wrestling commentator Jim Cornette has resigned from his position as color commentator for the National Wrestling Alliance.

The NWA released a statement about Cornette’s resignation on Wednesday, detailing the circumstances.

Effective immediately: Jim Cornette has resigned from the National Wrestling Alliance. As an announcer on the November 19th edition of NWA Power, Jim made remarks during a singles match between Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch that were both offensive and do not meet the high standards of decency and good faith of the National Wrestling Alliance. To ensure that such an error can never happen again, we've established new procedures of review for all NWA programming going forward. We sincerely regret our failure in this regard.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cornette came under fire on Tuesday night after an episode of “NWA Power” aired. On the show, Cornette made a comment that was full of inappropriate racist stereotypes.

Pretty sure I just watched my final episode of @nwa powerrr. pic.twitter.com/kAoa3f5Ur1 — "Wholesome" Baby Billy Hawkins (@CeeHawk) November 19, 2019

“NWA Power” airs on YouTube is edited for audiences, but the comment wasn’t edited out prior to the broadcast. The NWA briefly pulled the episode and edited out the comment after fans heard it and complained.

Story continues

Cornette, 58, has spent his career in pro wrestling. He owned a wrestling outfit at one point and has been an on-screen manager as well as a booker and promoter. He spent years heavily involved in the WWE, and had a hand in developing major superstars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Kane, Randy Orton, and more. Cornette has been the color commentator on “NWA Power” since the show launched in mid-September.

Cornette hasn’t released an official statement about his resignation from the NWA, but did post a tweet on Wednesday morning that seems to be about the whole incident.

Morning everybody! Heard any good jokes lately?



This coming Friday's Jim Cornette Experience (wherever you find your favorite podcasts) is liable to be a good one if you like hearing stupid people told what they can do with their stupidity. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) November 20, 2019

Friday’s episode of “Jim Cornette Experience” sounds like it’s going to be a humdinger.

More from Yahoo Sports: