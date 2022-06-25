Jim Cooper claims victory, and Jim Barnes concedes, in Sacramento County sheriff’s race

Assemblymember Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, will be the next Sacramento County sheriff and the county’s first Black sheriff.

Cooper’s campaign claimed victory Saturday morning after announcing that the competition, Undersheriff Jim Barnes, had conceded the race. As of a Friday update from the Sacramento County Registrar’s Office, Cooper was leading with 54.48% of the vote, almost 10 points above Barnes’ 45.54%. The assemblyman had 164,441 votes, and the undersheriff 137,424.

There were still 20,000 votes left to count.

“As your Sheriff-Elect, I intend to start working immediately with county leaders, elected officials, community groups and department personnel on laying the groundwork to bring the much-needed change to the Sheriff’s Office that I campaigned on,” Cooper said in a statement, according to KRCA.

Cooper spent the past eight years in the Legislature. Before his Assembly run, he worked in the Sheriff’s Office for three decades. In 2010, he ran for sheriff against Scott Jones but lost. Jones is leaving the Sheriff’s Office after an unsuccessful run for California’s Third District congressional seat, where Kermit Jones and Kevin Kiley are headed to the general election.

The assemblyman ran his latest campaign for county sheriff on what he said was failed leadership in the office during Jones’ reign. Cooper said that as sheriff he would focus on combating issues such as domestic violence, and boasted endorsements that included Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

“I have dedicated my life to my community, protecting victims and keeping the public safe,” Cooper said. “I look forward to continuing this important work as your next Sheriff.”

Barnes, who had the support of Jones in his bid, had trailed Cooper since election night.