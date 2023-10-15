All About Jim Carrey's Daughter Jane Erin Carrey

Jim Carrey and Melissa Womer welcomed their only daughter, Jane, in 1987

John Shearer/WireImage

Jim Carrey passed along his entertainment industry chops to his first and only child, daughter Jane Erin Carrey, 36.

Fittingly, the Ace Ventura: Pet Detective star met his future wife Melissa Wormer at a comedy store and quickly fell in love. Carrey and Wormer welcomed Jane six months after their wedding on Sept. 6, 1987. Although the couple later divorced on Nov. 1, 1994, they continued to co-parent Jane and decided to put her through a public high school so she could have a normal upbringing. During her teenage years, she participated in her school’s band and was also in a few of the school’s theater productions.

Jane ultimately followed in her famous father's footsteps and pursued a career in entertainment as a singer. She even appeared on American Idol.

“It was definitely fun growing up with [Carrey] as a father,” she said of her dad during her an interview on American Idol. “He’s not the most extravagant celebrity so life’s been fairly normal … fairly."

She added: "Everyone growing up has their issue with identity and trying to find themselves. It is difficult kind of growing up in the shadow behind something and trying to find your place in the world underneath this huge shadow.”

Here's everything to know about Jim Carrey’s daughter, Jane Erin Carrey.

She was born in 1987

Richard Perry/Sygma/Getty

Carrey and Wormer welcomed their only child together on Sept. 6, 1987. They divorced seven years later.

The comedian largely kept Jane out of the spotlight throughout her childhood, though she did join him for a few red carpet events, including his 1995 Footprint Ceremony at Los Angeles' Mann's Chinese Theatre.



She appeared on American Idol

Michael Bezjian/Getty

In 2012, Jane auditioned for American Idol during Season 11, singing in San Diego with the song “Something to Talk About” by Bonnie Raitt. All three judges — Steven Tyler, Randy Jackson and Jennifer Lopez — voted “yes."

Story continues

She immediately called her dad after to share the exciting news.

"She's so wonderful and amazing, so I can't wait for the world to understand what she has to offer," Carrey said over the phone.

Jane was in the first portion of Hollywood Week and sang “Lookin' Out My Back Door" by Creedence Clearwater Revival. Unfortunately, she did not make it through to the next round. However, that didn’t stop her from pursuing a career in music.

She formed her own band

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

After leaving American Idol, Jane returned to her band, The Jane Carrey Band, which consisted of guitarist Daniel Sahagun, bassist Ian Sloane and drummer Terry Goldberg. The alternative band recorded and released their debut, self-titled album in 2009. They continued to tour and play gigs in Southern California for a few years, however, they have not been active since 2012.

“Music probably became my passion when I was around 14,” Jane said in an interview with LA's The Place. “I was always a ham in school, so I always liked being in school plays. I met someone who really inspired me when I was around fourteen and we started writing together and I soon realized that I could not live without music in my life.”

She's worked with her father

Kevin Winter/Getty

Over the years, Jane and Jim have worked together on several occasions. In 2013, they worked on audio recordings for his children’s book, How Roland Rolls. She later released an EP to coincide with the audiobook.

She and her band are also credited with writing two songs on the soundtrack of 2014's Dumb and Dumber To, and she was a playback singer on Carrey's 2017 short Jim Carrey: I Needed Color.

In 2020, she appeared in an episode of his children's TV series Kidding titled “Thump-Thump,” voicing the character of the puppet.

She co-hosted MTV’s Catfish

Jane was a guest co-host of the popular MTV reality show Catfish in 2018 for one episode. Prior to landing the gig, Jane was a major fan of the show and the original documentary.

“I’m a mystery solver,” she told TV Insider when asked what she brings to the show. “If there’s a question, I need to find the answer. And if there’s a Rubik’s Cube to solve, I don’t want to walk away until it’s solved. The show is a perfect venue for me to show my investigative skills. I had a great time and made some great memories.”

She is a mother

Noel Vasquez/Getty

The singer is a proud mom to one son, Jackson Riley Santana, whom she shares with her ex-husband Alex Santana.

The former couple met in the early 2000s when he was performing with the metal band Blood Money. They married in November 2009 and split two years later, citing “irreconcilable differences."

Carrey's rep told PEOPLE in a statement that Jane and Alex would remain friends and continue to co-parent their son.

Jackson was born on Feb. 26, 2010, making Carrey a first-time grandfather.

“I’m excited about it because I never really got along with girls growing up,” Jane previously said of finding out that she was having a baby boy. “I was a little afraid that if it was a girl that she would not like me, you know? So I’m very happy about the boy.”

“Jane is going to be a great mom,” the proud new grandpa added at the time.

During a February 2020 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Carrey opened up about his daughter and grandson, noting that Jackson loves video games.

"He's schooling me on the Sonic game," said Carrey, who stars in the movie adaption of Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel. "He's wiping the floor with me in every respect. I get angry, and I put money in the swear jar ... I finally got fed up because he likes to trash talk me too ... he's 9, it's really scary ..."

He continued, "I said 'You know next time you come back here I will practice and I'm going to kick your butt.' And he said, 'Yeah, if you go back and get born again and start playing at the age of 2.' "

She convinced her father not to quit acting

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty

While promoting Dumb and Dumber To, Carrey revealed to Screen Slam that it was his daughter that kept him from quitting show business. Seeing it from his daughter and grandson’s point of view is what kept him continuing his career.

“My daughter, she loves what I’m doing,” he said. “She loves it. There’s been a couple of times where I said, ‘I don’t know if I want to do this anymore.’ She goes, ‘Dad, you gotta. That’s what you do. You don't have it; it has you.’ ”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.