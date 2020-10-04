Jim Carrey makes his debut as Joe Biden on the 'SNL' season premiere, but Maya Rudolph steals the show

Live from New York... it’s Jim Carrey as Joe Biden! The former pet detective and professional riddler made his debut as the Vice President-turned-Democratic Presidential candidate on the Season 46 premiere of Saturday Night Live, which returned to Studio 8H for the first time since March. Carrey took over the role from former Biden, Jason Sudeikis, and wasted little time putting his own stamp on the part in the cold open, which revisited the first Presidential debate that took place four days and one hundred news cycles ago. “We thought it was important to see again as it might be the only Presidential debate,” an opening crawl stated, as a way of explaining why the SNL writers opted to avoid the most current headlines, which otherwise would have required a cold open featuring Alec Baldwin’s President Donald Trump reviewing documents at the Walter Reed Medical Center.

Instead of the amiable goofball that Sudeikis played, the Sonic the Hedgehog star and political artist portrayed Biden as an elder statesman (emphasis on the word “elder”) working hard to keep his darker impulses in check. “Don’t let your inner Whitey Bulger come out,” Carrey said as Trump taunted him from six feet away. “Flash that smile like they taught you in anger management.” But those Bulger-esque flashes came through anyway, whether repeating the real Biden’s already immortal line — “Will you just shut up, man?” — or promising Trump that he was going to “rip your face off like a mad chimp” if any more guff was given. We also got a peak at how Biden kept his temper in check: the dulcet meditative tones of Harry Styles, who made a thought bubble cameo.

In other words, Carrey didn’t do an impression of Biden so much as perform an impressionistic interpretation of the Vice President. And that approach received some mixed reviews on Twitter.

I hope Joe Biden wins so we get at least 4 years of Jim Carrey on SNL. #SNLPremiere — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 4, 2020

Jim Carrey's Joe Biden absolutely sucks in case you were wondering — Ash (@AshBCoffin) October 4, 2020

So Jim Carrey’s Biden is basically just The Mask in a dark suit? — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) October 4, 2020

not gonna lie, i'm not a fan of jim carrey as biden — Tyler Bagent (@tillerbagel) October 4, 2020

I didn’t know how much I missed Jim Carrey until tonight.



Biden v Trump on SNL is GOLD

pic.twitter.com/iYPGWLwmv4 — Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) October 4, 2020

Jason Sudeikis' Biden > Woody Harrelson’s Biden > Jim Carrey’s Biden https://t.co/jzzj9VoTYl — Bill Scher (@billscher) October 4, 2020

On the other hand, social media was ready to nominate Carrey’s running mate — Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris — to the highest office in the land. Rudolph only made a brief appearance in the cold open, but “Mamala” had the line of the night when she reminded us all why America needs a “WAP.” You know... a “Woman as President.”

Maya Rudolph as Kamala is far better than Jim Carrey as Joe. — David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) October 4, 2020

“Let Momala go to work!”



Maya Rudolph back as Kamala Harris on #SNL tonight, lol. #HVPIC pic.twitter.com/2w50vc6eYz — VK (@votekamala) October 4, 2020

America needs a WAP: Woman as President. Exactly...and it should be Maya Rudolph. #SaturdayNightLive — ella (@tearsofgreys) October 4, 2020

That interminable cold opening really illustrates why SNL shouldn't try to hype their celebrity cameo impressions anymore. It only came alive when Maya Rudolph showed up. #SNLPremiere — Bronwyn Douwsma 🏳️‍🌈 (@bronwyn_douwsma) October 4, 2020

Speaking of “WAP,” SNL musical guest, Megan Thee Stallion, earned the best social media reviews of the season premiere after Rudolph’s cameo. During her performance of “Savage,” the rapper embraced the kind of explicit political commentary that the rest of the show — including host Chris Rock — mostly danced around. Projecting the words “Protect Black Women,” as well as searing criticism of Kentucky attorney general, Daniel Cameron, for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case, her performance immediately trended on Twitter.