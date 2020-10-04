Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden impression on SNL draws mixed reactions

Jim Carrey (left) joined the cast of SNL to play Joe Biden opposite Maya Rudolph (right) as Kamala Harris and Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump (NBC)

Jim Carrey has received mixed reviews from fans who tuned in to watch his Joe Biden impression on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

The comedian appeared opposite Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump and was accompanied by Maya Rudolph, who reprised her Emmy-winning role as Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris.

Carrey was reportedly so keen to play Biden that he pitched directly to SNL creator Lorne Michaels. He replaced actor Woody Harrelson, who had previously taken on the role.

Jason Sudeikis and John Mulaney have also impersonated the 2020 presidential hopeful in years past.

Towards the end of the sketch, Carrey’s Biden pulled out a remote control and paused the president, muting him.

“I think we all needed a break. Isn’t that satisfying? Just to not hear his voice for a single goddamn second,” he said.

He continued: “Now, just imagine if science and karma could somehow team up to send us all a message as to how dangerous this virus can be.”

Turning and staring at the frozen Trump he said: “I’m not saying I want it to happen, but just imagine if it did.”

Fans seemed uncertain about Carrey’s performance, with some comparing it negatively to the manic energy seen in his role as The Mask.

Others were favourable, and said they hoped Biden would win so that Carrey could continue with his impressions of Biden.

See some of the reactions below:

So Jim Carrey’s Biden is basically just The Mask in a dark suit? — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) October 4, 2020

Not sure about Jim Carrey's Biden impression. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 4, 2020

Not a fan. He couldn’t hold back his standard weirdness and contorting his face which is not Biden but always Jim Carrey which is why he is type cast...he always inserts himself. I’d much rather it be Kate McKinnon or ya know, any cast member. — rap lyric education (@LittleJarah) October 4, 2020

Jim Carrey wow — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) October 4, 2020

Jim Carrey’s intro as Joe Biden was funny af. Already iconic 😂 #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/eTb6mbekPv — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) October 4, 2020

Maya Rudolph and Jim Carrey are killing it LMAOOOO #SNLpremiere #WAP Woman as president pic.twitter.com/yL87sq7y18 — Bomboclaat (@AllTingzRap) October 4, 2020

In the same episode, Chris Rock mocked Trump after the US president tested positive for Covid-19.

“President Trump is in the hospital with Covid… and my heart goes out to Covid,” he said to laughter and applause from the audience.

In the “Weekend Update” segment, Colin Jost quipped: “It’s been very weird to see all these people who clearly hate Trump say ‘we wish him well’. I think a lot of them are just guilty that their first wish came true.”

