Jim Carrey got Fly and Bill Burr got cancelled on a buzzy new 'SNL': 'How did you manage to be sexist, racist, and homophobic in under 5 minutes?'

Jeff Goldblum may not have been available, but Saturday Night Live still found a way to feature the former Fly as the most famous fly in America. The second episode of SNL’s 46th season opened with a recap of this week’s Vice Presidential debate, which was notoriously highjacked by a winged insect that opted to use Vice President Mike Pence’s head as a landing pad. Twitter was instantly flooded with memes taken from David Cronenberg’s 1986 horror classic, which starred Goldblum as a scientist who gets an infusion of fly DNA. SNL’s version also used that film as comic inspiration, but substituted Jim Carrey’s divisive Joe Biden in place of the universally liked Jurassic Park fan favorite.
The story behind 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘭𝘺. pic.twitter.com/IpawB5Y86U— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 11, 2020
For the first part of the sketch, Carrey’s Biden was watching on the couch as his running mate, Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris, made so much mincemeat out of Beck Bennett’s outmatched Pence. “I’m speaking,” Rudolph said, directly quoting one of her real-life counterpart’s most famous quotes from the actual debate. She also had a strategy for how to make her point even when silent. “I’m going to fix my face so you don’t know what I’m thinking, but every black woman at home knows what I’m thinking.”
October 11, 2020
Eventually, a leading question from Kate McKinnon’s Susan Page about court packing led Biden to jump into action, hopping into the same kind of teleporter that Goldblum’s doomed brainiac entered three decades ago. And, once again, a fly came along for the ride. The gimmick ultimately resulted in Jim Carrey doing an impression of Joe Biden doing an impression of Jeff Goldblum, saying lines like: “Your economy is so in the toilet, I want to lay my eggs on it!” And boy did that hall of mirrors trick tickle Twitter’s fancy. (For the record, Carrey once starred alongside Goldblum in the 1988 comedy, Earth Girls Are Easy.)
Life, uh, found a way to get Jim Carrey to play Jeff Goldblum and I couldn’t be happier! @nbcsnl #SNL #SaturdayNightLive pic.twitter.com/cFMcL9rTzA— joe vs. evil dead (@hackermanjoe) October 11, 2020
Jim Carrey as Joe Biden as Jeff Goldblum was inevitable.#SNL #SNLPremiere #SaturdayNightLive pic.twitter.com/UqWkYEYpkQ— Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) October 11, 2020
I know I am pretty much alone here but I hate Jim Carrey/ and as Joe. It’s not a kind portrayal. His Jeff Goldblum is AMAZING THOUGH! #SNL— 𝙱𝚞𝚌𝚔𝚕𝚎𝚄𝚙𝙱𝚞𝚝𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚌𝚞𝚙‼️ (@Veronicaromm) October 11, 2020
Only good part of the @nbcsnl Cold Open was Jim Carrey’s impression of Jeff Goldblum— Anna Mahalak (@annamarieDC) October 11, 2020
Only @JimCarrey can pull of being Biden, The Fly and Jeff Goldblum at the same time. Bravo 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/9WVTUbm0yT— Joolie Boolie (@julielovesfilm) October 11, 2020
But Carrey wasn’t the only proverbial fly in the ointment: Kenan Thompson got his buzz on as former Presidential candidate-turned-prominent President Donald Trump supporter, Herman Cain, who was reincarnated as a fly following his death from Covid-19 earlier this year. And this Cain knew exactly who to blame for his demise. “These fools, Trump and Pence, killed me, man” he complained to Biden/Goldblum. “They invited me to a rally with no mask! ...If you’re watching this at home, don’t trust this white devil about that ‘rona.”
Kenan Thompson as Herman Cain reincarnated as a Pence fly! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/XDIz4HC35f— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 11, 2020
@nbcsnl The @kenanthompson fly I didn't see coming though. 😆😆😆😆😆 https://t.co/OIVFlnOqPo pic.twitter.com/CfLj3jnuHq— Alex Donovan (@AlexDonovan13) October 11, 2020
#SNL cold open doesn't disappoint with the VP debate fliy!— 😷=😁 What's the over/under for WHRepubs w/ COVID? (@TarasDemerson) October 11, 2020
2 flies now, Kenan Thompson & Jim Carrey as Herman Cain & Brundlefly 🤣
We all thought Pete was gonna be that fly but #SNL said I see Pete Davidson and raise you Kenan Thompson as Herman Caine omg— ho (@hannah_ollis) October 11, 2020
There’s no question that Carrey and Thompson were pretty Fly, but host Bill Burr got more mixed reviews. The outspoken comic used his monologue to take aim at two topics that are difficult for many to laugh about: Cancel Culture and Woke Culture. “They’re going after dead people now,” Burr said while expressing his frustrations about the cancelling of celebrities, pointing out how the long-dead John Wayne was taken to task over the summer for comments the actor made in a 1971 Playboy interview. “It’s like, yeah, he was born in 1907 that’s what these people sounded like. You never talked to your grandparents and brought up the wrong subject?”
Bill Burr's Monologue! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oyK72fNxrO— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 11, 2020
The SNL audience greeted Burr’s jokes with a mixture of awkward silence and strained laughter, but the host plowed ahead, turning his attention to the white women he claimed “highjacked” the ongoing push for racial equality. “Somehow white women swung their Gucci-booted feet over the fence of oppression and stuck themselves at the front of the line,” said Burr, who has joked about both the Karen meme as well as the #MeToo movement in the past. “I never heard so much complaining in my life from white women,” he added, before accusing those same women of standing by “toxic white males through centuries of our crimes against humanity.”
Burr’s capped off his already controversial monologue with a controversial suggestion that Black History Month relocate to after Gay Pride Month. “Black people were actually enslaved. They get February! They get 28 days of overcast weather... How about you hook them up with July? These are equator people. Give them the sun for 31 days. These gay Black people, they can celebrate... 61 days of celebrating.”
Reaction to Burr was swift, intense and all over the map. While some cheered him on for bringing serious social commentary back to SNL — and noting that he’s married to a Black woman — others took issue with his conclusions, as well as his choice of words.
That Bill Burr monologue is a perfect example of someone getting *so close* to the point and then missing it by a mile. He's clearly been paying attention to BLM this year, but then to classify marches for equality and against police brutality as "parades"? The oof is strong.— Chloe Jade Skye (@ChloeJadeSkye) October 11, 2020
Bill Burr's opening monologue is just obnoxious and misogynstic. It's 2020. Someone tell him calling women "bitches" isn't funny #SNL— Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) October 11, 2020
White women now are getting offended by a segment from Bill Burr that talks about how easily they get offended.#SNL pic.twitter.com/giD3NjkVfk— Adnan (@AdnanYoosif) October 11, 2020
I’m Very sure Bill Burr wife had something to do with him being this woke lmao 😂 #SNL pic.twitter.com/q0eP2Rx3Bc— Chief (@Chief44445) October 11, 2020
Checking the Bill Burr trending tab and seeing it literally being 50% black people laughing at him making fun of white women and 50% white women mad at him for making fun of white women pic.twitter.com/EBhGi65tUm— (spooky) laine (@lainefoxworthy) October 11, 2020
nobody cares about what bill burr said about white women. but how about the part where he said the lgbtq community isn't oppressed enough to deserve a month dedicated to celebrating who they are? pretty much the whole show had weird vibes.— nova🦇 (@WHAMCULT) October 11, 2020
bill burr makes comedy for contrarian white boys who think they’re making smart commentary on the world when they’re just homophobic— lia (@diIfoyIes) October 11, 2020
I have loved SNL for my entire life, but I’m just so incredibly disappointed by Bill Burr’s monologue.— ⚾️Chase🎃Karacostas⚾️ (@chasekaracostas) October 11, 2020
Questioning the value of Pride month is borderline homophobic coming from a straight white man. Comparing oppression between minorities is always bad. It’s not a competition. https://t.co/JxhIpm0qhA
Umm, @billburr yeah you're cancelled. How did you manage to be sexist, racist, AND homophobic in under 5 minutes? #SNL— Caitlin René (@iamcaitlinrene) October 11, 2020
“I’ll probably get cancelled,” Burr prophetically joked early on in his monologue. SNL isn’t going anywhere, though; Issa Rae will be taking over hosting honors next week.
Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC
