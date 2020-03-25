Jim Carrey Hits Donald Trump With NSFW Coronavirus Cartoon

Jim Carrey isn’t done with doodling Donald Trump after all.

The actor-artist in January announced a self-imposed ban on creating politically-charged cartoons that he’s previously used to pour scorn on the president, members of his administration and allies.

Carrey made an exception on Tuesday, however, with this NSFW coronavirus-themed artwork of POTUS:

As cases of COVID-19 double every three days in NYC, the President reassures Wall Street that he can handle the important tissues. pic.twitter.com/DZcULploo1 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 24, 2020

It followed Carrey’s scathing portrait of Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) who in January reportedly sold stocks after receiving private congressional health briefings about the threat posed by the virus.

Trump has been widely criticized for the haphazard federal response to the pandemic that in the U.S. has sickened more than 54,000 people and killed 784.

The outbreak has forced millions of people worldwide into lockdown and sent stock markets tumbling, prompting Trump on Tuesday to express his hope that the U.S. would be back open for business for Easter (a timeframe that health experts claim would be extremely detrimental to halting the spread of the virus).

Carrey (who is a vocal opponent to additives like mercury in vaccines, but denies being an anti-vaxxer) on Monday vowed to grow a beard “until we all go back to work,” promising to post updates “so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation.”

Day 1. I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether pic.twitter.com/UaLQjwlGfh — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 23, 2020

