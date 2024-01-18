Jim Carrey Celebrates 62nd Birthday at Party with Adam Sandler, David Spade: 'The Laugh Supper'

Spade shared a snap of himself posing with his fellow comedians at Carrey's birthday dinner

David Spade/Instagram Adam Sandler, David Spade and Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey is celebrating another trip around the sun.

On Wednesday, David Spade offered a glimpse into Carrey’s 62nd birthday celebrations in a photo shared on Instagram which showed The Truman Show star smiling alongside Spade, 59, and Adam Sandler at a dinner.

“Happy birthday to Jim Carrey who has made me laugh on and off the field so many times," the actor and comedian, 59, captioned the image. "Such a cool dude. I rarely bust out the cake emoji but I will today. 🎂.”

“Too much talent for one room!” wrote actor Rob Lowe in the comments section.

Meanwhile, fellow comedian Jeff Ross also shared a series of snaps from the festivities on Instagram and revealed that there were plenty more famous faces there to celebrate Carrey.

Along with Spade, Sandler and Ross, the bash included Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Green, Howie Mandel, Craig Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Cary Elwes and Paul Vincent.

“The Laugh Supper ! Happy birthday Jim Carrey ! We love you !” Ross, 58, captioned the carousel.

In the first photo, the group could be seen pulling faces and laughing as they posed at a dinner table around Carrey, while the second photo showed the Sonic The Hedgehog actor posing for a picture with a bagpipes player.

“insane group,” noted DJ Diplo in the comments section.



Read the original article on People.