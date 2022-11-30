Jim Carrey Bids Twitter Adieu With ‘Crazy Old Lighthouse Keeper’ Animation (Video)

Legendary comedian, actor and artist Jim Carrey joined Twitter’s celebrity exodus Tuesday, offering up his love and an animated video version of his “crazy old lighthouse keeper” painting.

Carrey, who in recent years has taken a step back from Hollywood and focused more on his artwork, did not draw a firm line between the lighthouse keeper and Elon Musk. But it doesn’t take much imagination to see some parallels.

“It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night,” Carrey wrote in the blurb accompanying the video animation, which you can watch below.

I’m leaving Twitter, but 1st here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward. It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night. I love you all so much! ;^j pic.twitter.com/Cqmp74A87r — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 29, 2022

Carrey joined many other celebrities to have left Twitter in a flourish since Musk’s takeover last month after the Tesla CEO purchased the social-media platform for $44 billion. They include Shonda Rhimes, David Simon, Toni Braxton, Whoopi Goldberg, Gigi Hadid, Chelsey “Sully” Sullenberger, Alex Winter and more.

Carrey has been posting his politically charged paintings for years as he mostly stepped away from acting.

Since 2016, Carrey’s only major roles have been the “Sonic the Hedgehog” villain Dr. Robotnik in a 2020 film and its 2022 sequel, and the lead of the Showtime series “Kidding,” which ran 20 episodes from 2018-2020.

