Jim Brown, one of the greatest American footballers, who became an actor and civil rights activist – obituary

Jim Brown, left, in 1966 with Muhammad Ali on the set of The Dirty Dozen - AP

Jim Brown, who has died aged 87, set standards on the American football field that still inspire awe among players today nearly 60 years after his retirement. A running back, he led the NFL in rushing yards in eight out of his nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns, won three Most Valuable Player awards and a league championship. He averaged more than 100 yards per game across his career, the only player to do so.

But it was how he left the game and what he did next that elevated him to a revered status in American culture, at the same level as Muhammad Ali.

James Nathaniel Brown was born in St Simon’s Island, Georgia, on February 17 1936. His father abandoned the family and his mother went north to look for work. He was brought up until he was seven by his grandmother, then went to join his mother, who worked as a domestic in Manhasset, Long Island.

Brown powers his way across the line for a touchdown for Cleveland against the Chicago Cardinals in 1958 - AP

After starring in four sports: American football, basketball, athletics and lacrosse (he is considered one of the all-time greats of that sport) he devoted himself to football at Syracuse University before being drafted by the Browns.

His impact on the professional gridiron game was immediate. At 6ft 2in and 232lb Brown was as big, or bigger, than most defenders in the days before steroids and human growth hormone turned players into unnatural giants.

He possessed all the gifts the running back position demands: speed, balance, vision, the ability to absorb punishment, plus two qualities not often associated with this brutal sport: guile and intellect, which he used to psych opponents out.

After every play he had carried the ball he would get up from the turf late and walk slowly back to the huddle, leaving opponents to wonder if he had been hurt or not. Mostly not. When he scored a touchdown, which was often, there was no celebration or dancing. He would nonchalantly flip the ball to the referee as if to say, “It’s no big thing. I’ll be doing it again shortly.”

Those who saw him have memories not just of breakaway runs but of scenes of Brown fighting for hard yards. From the stands it looked like a saloon brawl in a Hollywood western with the hero, Brown, taking on four or five people and carrying them down the field.

It was Hollywood that inadvertently led to his retirement. Looking ahead to a post-gridiron career, in the 1965 off-season Brown flew to England to film The Dirty Dozen. The English weather was on its usual form and shooting fell behind schedule because of rain delays.

Brown informed his team that he would be late for training camp. The Brown’s owner, Art Modell, announced that his star would be fined $100 a day for being late because no man is bigger than the team. Modell was wrong. Jim Brown was bigger than the team. He wrote to Modell that he was retiring. He meant it.

Brown in 1967 on the set of Ice Station Zero with the film's director John Sturges - AP

A few weeks later he explained in an interview: “I want to have a hand in the struggle that is taking place in our country, and I have the opportunity to do that now. I might not a year from now. I quit with regret but not sorrow.”

It was the height of the civil rights era and Brown threw himself into social activism. He organised support for Muhammad Ali when the boxer was banned from the ring after refusing to go to Vietnam. He started economic projects in the inner cities and at the same time built a screen career. He had the presence of a star, if not the acting talent of a Sidney Poitier. His lowering presence and physicality carried him through more than 40 films.

As an African American, he also broke a barrier in 100 Rifles (1969) when he played a sex scene with a white woman, Raquel Welch.

Brown settled into the sexually promiscuous lifestyle of 1970s Hollywood and became the centre of the burgeoning Black filmmaking scene. He became close to the comedian Richard Pryor and helped him through his struggles with crack cocaine. Brown featured regularly in Pryor’s monologues as the ultimate “bad” man of whom people were afraid. After an incident in which Pryor burned himself while trying to freebase cocaine and Brown helped to get him to hospital, the comedian quipped, “Even fire afraid of Jim Brown.”

The pair eventually fell out.

The controlled aggression and anger with which he played football and which contributed to his intensely furious screen persona occasionally burst out in real life. He was arrested at least seven times, mostly for violence against women.

In 1968 he was arrested for throwing his girlfriend Eva Bohn-Chin off a second-floor balcony at his home. He claimed that she fell and made up the story because she was angry that he was having an affair with the feminist heroine Gloria Steinem. In the end she declined to co-operate with prosecutors.

Brown in 1984 - Lennox McLendon/AP

In another incident, in 1977, during a golf tournament Brown was arrested for fighting with a partner over the placement of a ball. He spent one day in jail and was given a two-year suspended sentence

The violence complicates his legacy but in America it did not overwhelm it, and he remained a household name. Few, if any athletes, are still regarded as the greatest in their sports six decades after their retirement, nor are they remembered for being a general in the fight for equality and justice – and none cross over to the collective memory as a symbol of, for want of a better word, “Bad-ness”.

Jim Brown’s first marriage, to Sue, ended in divorce; he is survived by his second wife, Monique Gunthrop, and by at least six children.

Jim Brown, born February 17 1936, died May 18 2023