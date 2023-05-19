Jim Brown Dies: NFL Legend-Turned-Actor In ‘The Dirty Dozen’ & More Was 87
Jim Brown, the NFL Hall of Famer and Civil Rights activist who turned to acting and appeared in films and TV shows ranging from The Dirty Dozen and I Spy to Draft Day and The A-Team, died Thursday night in Los Angeles. His family confirmed the news to the Associated Press, saying he died peacefully, but did not provide a cause.
Brown is considered among the greatest football players of all time. Drafted sixth overall in 1957 by the Cleveland Browns out of Syracuse University, his bruising running style redefined the running back position. As a rookie, he ran for 237 yards in a game against the Los Angeles Rams — a record that would stand until the 1970s.
Among his myriad NFL records and milestones, he was the first to top 100 career rushing touchdowns, set single-season and career rushing marks — all in 12- or 14-game seasons. A three-time MVP, he was Rookie of the Year, an eight-time All-Pro and eight-time rushing leaders. His Browns won the pre-Super Bowl NFL championship in 1964.
