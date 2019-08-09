Jim Boeheim thinks Carmelo Anthony is the perfect role player on a good team

Jim Boeheim likes Carmelo Anthony as a role player on a contender. (AP Foto/Mary Altaffer, Archivo)

Count Jim Boeheim among those who think Carmelo Anthony still has something left in the tank. Boeheim appeared on Sirius XM radio Friday, where he said he believes Anthony would be the perfect role player on a contender.

Boeheim views Anthony as a guy who could help if he’s playing “16 to 20 minutes a game on a second unit.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

.@Cuse_MBB Head Coach @therealboeheim told @TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine that Carmelo Anthony can still be a contributor on a championship contender. pic.twitter.com/MFGsEyEE0y — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 9, 2019

Boeheim notes that maybe the 35-year-old Anthony wasn’t open to that type of role earlier in his career, but that Anthony will do that now. Boeheim also says Anthony would have to play for a team that can win now.

He would know. Boeheim coached Anthony for one season at Syracuse. Anthony helped lead the team to a national championship before going pro.

Anthony played just 10 games with the Houston Rockets last season, but wants another shot in the NBA. Anthony is keeping himself ready in the offseason. On Friday, Anthony was working out with LeBron James and Chris Paul.

Story continues

LeBron getting after Chris Paul at an early workout with Carmelo 😂 (via @CP3 /Instagram) pic.twitter.com/b3psJFyfJj — ESPN (@espn) August 9, 2019

Whether Anthony gets that chance remains to be seen. Perhaps Boeheim’s analysis will convince an NBA team to take a closer look at bringing Anthony in.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: