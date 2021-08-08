Jim Belushi files for divorce from wife Jennifer after 23 years of marriage

Jim Belushi and his wife, Jennifer Sloan, are calling it quits after 23 years.

The "Saturday Night Live" and "According to Jim" actor and comedian, 67, filed for divorce Friday in Los Angeles from Sloan, according to legal documents obtained by USA TODAY. Sloan, who has worked in Hollywood as a casting assistant and assistant voice director, is listed in the court filings as Jennifer Blair Belushi.

The former couple tied the knot in May of 1998 and share two children: Jamison Bess Belushi, 22, and Jared James Belushi, 19.

Jim Belushi and Jennifer Sloan attend the "Wonder Wheel" screening at Museum of Modern Art on November 14, 2017 in New York City.

They reportedly filed for divorce previously in 2018, but later decided to reconcile and dismiss the case. Last year, Belushi acknowledged the couple's past troubles in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, nothing that Sloan spends the majority of her time in Los Angeles where she runs a children's boutique, while he runs a marijuana farm in Eagle Point, Oregon.

“I can’t go there," Belushi said at the time when asked about the state of their relationship. “As of this moment, we’re still together.”

Belushi made waves in 2020 opening up about his choice to leave Hollywood in favor of starting up his farm, inspired in part as he continued to mourn his late brother, John Belushi, which was chronicled in his 2020 Discovery docuseries, "Growing Belushi."

"I’ve done it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter of his time in Los Angeles. “I raised my kids there, went to all the premieres. I went to award shows. I’ve been to Toscana 1,600 times. I have a grateful feeling for the life I had there – I’m just moving on to kind of a new reinvention."

Belushi was previously married to Sandy Davenport from 1980 to 1988, with whom he shares son Robert Belushi, 40. He was also married to Marjorie Bransfield from 1990 to 1992.

