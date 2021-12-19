Jim Acosta Scolds Fox News for Capitol Riot Texts: ‘You’ve Been Busted on Your Bulls—’

CNN’s Jim Acosta sent a simple but snide message to Fox News hosts Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade for their texts to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots: ” Guys, you’ve been busted on your bull—.”

Acosta was referring to the text messages sent by that trio to Meadows, as insurrectionists were storming the Capitol in hopes of overturning Donald Trump’s defeat and certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

On Dec. 15, Rep. Liz Cheney, the ranking Republican on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, read a number of text messages Meadows received during the Capitol attack:

“Indeed, according to the records, multiple Fox News hosts knew the President needed to act immediately. They texted Meadows that–,” she began:

“‘Hey Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home…this is hurting all of us…he is destroying his legacy,’ Laura Ingraham wrote.

“‘Please get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished,’ Brian Kilmeade wrote.

“‘Can he make a statement?…Ask people to leave the Capitol,’ Sean Hannity urged.”

The revelation that the Fox News hosts, who consistently denied that former President Trump had played any part in the events of that day, were turning to Trump to call off the mob rang as duplicity among many of their critics, Acosta being one of them.

“What’s even more disgusting,” Acosta continued, “is that Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity, they’ve been caught red-handed, acting like North Korean state television, lying to their viewers about what happened on that day, covering up the misdeeds of a wannabe dictator, blaming Antifa sympathizers for Jan. 6 and downplaying the violence in the days that followed. Guys, you’ve been busted on your bull—, on your betrayal.”

Story continues

Acosta played video of Hannity and Ingraham laughing off Cheney’s reading of the many texts sent to Meadows, joking, “I don’t think Liz Cheney like us.” Acosta thought it was no laughing matter.

“The move by the Jan. 6 committee to release text messages from some members of GOP Congress and some Fox News personalities that were sent to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows around and during the Jan. 6 insurrection has exposed what may have been a broad effort to overturn the 2020 election, and then deceive the public about that,” he said. “And we need to talk about that as a country.”

You can watch Jim Acosta’s segment by clicking here.