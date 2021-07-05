Jim Acosta Digs Up Old Trump Boast That Doesn't Sit So Well With His Latest Tax Excuses

CNN’s Jim Acosta has rolled the tape on Donald Trump after the former president seemed to play foolish about tax laws at a Florida rally on Saturday, following the indictment of his company and one of its top executives last week.

Acosta said on CNN Sunday that Trump mentioned some of the facts of the case but did not actually dispute them. The Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg were charged with multiple financial crimes Thursday by the Manhattan district attorney over an alleged tax fraud scheme. Both parties pleaded not guilty.

“They go after good, hard-working people for not paying taxes on a company car. ‘You didn’t pay tax on the car! Or a company apartment! You used an apartment because you need an apartment because you have to travel too far where your house is, you didn’t pay tax, or education for your grandchildren,’” Trump said at the campaign-style rally in Sarasota.

“I don’t even know. Do you have to, does anybody know the answer to that stuff? Okay? But they indict people for that.”

Acosta agreed that the tax code can be confusing. But not for Trump, apparently, according to his multiple past boasts.

The CNN anchor played a clip from May 13, 2016, in which Trump said: “I think nobody knows more about taxes than I do, maybe in the history of the world.”

“I understand the tax laws better than almost anyone, which is why I’m the one who can truly fix them,” he also said in October of the same year, bragging that he used those laws “brilliantly” to pay as little tax as legally possible.

Watch below via Raw Story.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...