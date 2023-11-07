Jilly Cooper is right – MeToo made people scared of sex

Rupert Campbell-Black (played by Marcus Gilbert in a 1993 adaptation) is just one of Cooper's defiantly risque characters

However depressed you might feel about the death of flirtation and banter in the wake of MeToo, spare a thought for Jilly Cooper, who built a career on “inappropriate” and “problematic” liaisons – and believes it’s not just all the peripheral fun that’s been removed specifically from upper-class relationships, but the very act of sex itself.

“You put a hand on somebody’s shoulder and you’re assaulting them,” lamented the 86-year-old novelist in an interview with The Sunday Times. “In the old days, if someone was awful to you, you’d tell them to eff off and that would be that.”

Since the MeToo movement exploded, Cooper goes on, people have become so “tense” and “anxious” about sex that many have given up on it entirely. Although you’ll be pleased to hear that in Cooper’s deliciously named new novel, Tackle!, featuring her infamous recurring character, Rupert Campbell-Black, the writer’s fictional characters remain as frisky as ever, with a cat even satirically named “Mew-Too”.

Oh, I can’t wait to be in my 80s, when you’re somehow uncancellable – cordoned off with red velvet – and can say whatever you darn well please.

I can, however, and will say that I agree with Cooper on how unappealing ferociously progressive men are. I’m not so bothered about them “always washing up” (in fact I haven’t personally seen much sign of that), but I can’t say my immediate thought when I see a man walking down the high street wearing a baby in a papoose is libidinous. I realise that from an objective point of view – in terms of equality and basic fairness – this is a positive, but since when did those things have anything to do with sexiness?

Also – office romances. Like Cooper, who described them as “heaven” (“such lovely affairs I had in the office”), I find the end of the office romance dispiriting. And by the way, it wasn’t ever the romance itself that was problematic, in my experience, but what happened after it ended. Nevertheless, long after I stopped having any, I would enjoy guessing at and hearing about the flings of colleagues. It just made the day go by that little bit faster, somehow.

But perhaps both of us are too quick to mourn on this point. According to recent figures, as many as 43 per cent of those who met in the workplace have still ended up marrying their colleagues – with the head of HR, no doubt, there to give them away.

