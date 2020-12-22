Feel 'fantastic' after 7 days: Jillian Michaels made this 7-minute fitness challenge for Yahoo readers
Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
“The harder you work right now, the faster your body’s going to change,” says Jillian Michaels in the first episode of her brand new, game-changing Seven-Minute, Seven-Day Workout Challenge—created just for Yahoo Life readers. The iconic trainer designed the program to suit busy people of all fitness levels, with an exclusive reward for you, too!
With gyms closed in many states, our options for staying fit are pretty limited. Most of us want a quick workout we can do at home, but it’s so hard to motivate yourself. That’s where Michaels’ new, beginner-friendly challenge comes into play — it’s designed for anyone who feels out of shape. “Every single day I’m going to be giving you a seven-minute workout,” says Michaels. “You are going to feel fantastic after seven days.”
In the time it takes to hard-boil an egg, you can work on hardening your abs and melting away fat with a combo of High-Intensity Interval (HIIT) total-body workouts, ab- and leg-toning routines, stretching and meditation. Each video is easy to follow—and Micheals’ signature no-nonsense coaching style will keep you right on track. Follow along from Monday to Sunday for a new workout every day.
Oh, and that reward?
This body-carving challenge is just the beginning. Michael’s is offering Yahoo Life readers an exclusive deal on her fitness app, which is stocked with a slew of effective 7-day workouts, and much more. Enjoy a free 7-day trial and a 3-month subscription for just $19.99 (usual price is $44.97), and 12-months for $59.99 (usual price is $179.88).
Ready for today’s workout?
Watch it at the top of this article. It’s a total-body HIIT program designed to jumpstart your whole system with 12 circuits you complete in 25 seconds each. “These very dynamic, explosive exercises burn a lot of calories while we’re doing them but also a lot of calories after the workout is over,” says Michaels. There are 12 body-tightening moves packed into this 7-minute workout. Here’s a preview of 3 of them — watch the video for the rest!
Tighten your tummy with Modified Clapping Push-ups
Michaels calls this circuit “killer”, probably because it challenges you not only to do push-ups but to go hands-free for long enough to clap your hands—a move that engages your core to the max. “Keep your tailbone tucked, belly button pulled in tight” for maximum tummy tightening, she notes. And no shortcuts. “Keep your chin off your chest,” she reminds the viewer.
Tone your thighs and butt with Modified Alternating Surrender Lunges
Ever see someone surrender in a movie standoff? That’s the idea of these creative lunges, which require you to alternate between dropping to your knees and bringing yourself back up to your feet. Keeping your hands behind your head ensures you can’t use them to lift yourself up—that’s what your legs, butt, and core are for, and you’re going to feel the burn. “If you need to modify any lunge, just decrease the range of motion,” Michaels reminds the viewer. “Always think about tucking the tailbone and pulling your belly button into your spine.”
Burn fat and calories fast with Mountain Climbers No Plyo
This circuit will have you down on your hands and feet, exerting your legs, arms, and core as if you were conquering a rock scramble. This one is all about “quick, quick, quick!” motions and proper form, planting your hands directly beneath your shoulders and locking your arms in place while your legs do the moving. “Quick, quick, quick!” is how Michaels expects you to go, and 25 seconds of such intense movement will shift your body into fat-burning mode. “I want you to find a good rhythm that works and keep your movements smooth and consistent,” instructs Michaels.
Exclusive Reward: Get a free 7-day trial and a 3-month subscription for just $19.99 (usual price is $44.97), and 12-months for $59.99 (usual price is $179.88).
Bookmark this link and come back tomorrow for our next 7-minute challenge!
Read more from Yahoo Life:
The LBD, perfect gray sweatshirt and plain white tee of face masks all come in one $18 set
Over 50? Here's how to boost your immunity and keep viruses away
Let your complexion do an about face—anti-aging skincare products are 25 percent off, today only
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.