Jill Zarin Dislocated Toe After 'Tripping on a Yacht' on Labor Day: 'Beyond the Most Painful Injury'

Jill Zarin is on the mend after suffering a "painful" toe injury.

On Monday, the former Real Housewives of New York City star, 56, recapped her summer holiday boating excursion on Instagram, including how she dislocated her toe. Zarin said she was in "constant agony" after tripping, and went to the hospital to have it looked at.

"Well I spend my Labor Day at Dr. Kot in The hamptons after tripping on a yacht. I was in constant agony but didn’t want to ruin everyone’s day," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of snapshots from the day, including herself in an examination room getting her foot X-rayed.

"Only at the end did my friend offer to drive me to the hospital or Doctor after I started crying in pain and she saw the toe," Zarin continued.

On her Instagram Story, the onetime Bravo star showed a look at her red, swollen pinkie toe, joking to her followers that it "wouldn't be a boating day without drama." She added that she thought she broke it at the time, though it turned out to be dislocated.

"Dr. Kot took me in and within minutes he said I dislocated it. Beyond the most painful injury that even the lidocaine block didn’t help," she wrote. "He put it back ( by pushing it back in!!!) and it took 2 times!"

Zarin capped off the hospital visit by getting an ice cream cone afterward: "Since I was such a good girl , Jessica took me for the biggest ice cream cone ever !!!"

"Heading back to city soon but wanted to share my day. Hope you had a better holiday than me!" she concluded. "Please share what you did??"

In the comment section, Dr. Sandra Lee (aka Dr. Pimple Popper) commiserated with Zarin over toe injuries, writing: "Aww I hope you feel better soon! I broke me toe last year and it was TERRIBLE. Ice cream makes it better. ❤️❤️❤️." Replying to Lee, Zarin said that "the pain won't stop."