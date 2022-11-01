Who is Jill Scott? England Lioness entering Australian jungle for I’m a Celebrity

The retired footballer will be joining celebrities such as Boy George on the ITV show (ITV)

Jill Scott is among the group of brave celebrities heading down under this month for a new series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Presenters Ant and Dec will join the campmates in the Australian jungle for the hit ITV show, which begins on Sunday.

Football fans will be delighted to see a Lioness in the line-up. This includes the likes of pop icon Boy George, Mike Tindall, husband of the late Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, and even MP Matt Hancock.

But for those unfamiliar with the football star, who is Jill Scott?

Who is Jill Scott?

Scott, 35, was born in Sunderland on February 2, 1987.

She made her England debut in 2006 and played for Sunderland, Everton, and Manchester City.

A year after her debut she played in the 2007 World Cup in China and scored in England’s 6-1 win over Argentina.

England Lionesses 2022 UEFA Women’s Euro Victory Celebration For Fans in Trafalgar Square

Scott won 161 international caps and scored 27 goals for her country. She is one of a few Lionesses to have won more than 150 caps for England.

England Football described Scott as “an infectious character off the pitch and a player for the big occasion on it,” as well as an “influential midfielder [who] steps up to the plate whenever her country needs her most”.

Scott retired from football after winning the Women’s Euro 2022 in July.

In September, she told the Guardian that she’d like to coach at the Sunderland football academy and said she admires Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp.

In 2020, Scott announced that she was engaged to Shelly Unitt, the sister of former Lioness Rachel Unitt.

What has she said about appearing on I’m a Celebrity?

Scott revealed she was nervous about what Ant and Dec would make of her footballing allegiance, as she said: “I haven’t met Ant and Dec before - but they are Newcastle fans and I am Sunderland.

“I don’t know if it will go down too well.”

Scott describes herself as a hard worker and hopes to help her fellow campmates out if they are struggling, according to an ITV press release. However, she admits the idea of some particular trials is already making her nervous.

I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! 2022 Contestants

She said: “I am intrigued as to how I will react in the trials. I don’t like rats or snakes and if I had to be underground that would be scary.

"That is literally like being buried alive."

However, she added that she was "looking forward to meeting new people,” and said: "I will help people if they are having a bad day. Everyone has got a story to tell and I love being part of a team. Hopefully we can create a good camp.”

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV at 9pm on Sunday, November 6.