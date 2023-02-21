Jill Scott - Jill Scott: I’d rather be known for my football than as ‘that girl from the jungle’ - Telegraph/Paul Cooper

It’s a busy, buzzy coffee shop in Manchester and Jill Scott is nowhere to be seen. The Lioness and Queen of the Jungle is – unlikely though it sounds – perfectly camouflaged among the hipster clientele.

Then a glamorous figure in a lime-green top, wide-legged cream pants and white trainers stands up. And up and up. “I’m bang on 6ft but I always say I’m 5ft 11in,” she grins. “My mate Owen is exactly the same height and he says he’s 6ft 2in. That’s the difference between men and women for you.”

Since winning the Women’s Euros football tournament with England last year, taking the top honours in I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! and receiving a handwritten letter from the Prince of Wales on her retirement, Scott has become a national icon.

Wry, dry and self-effacing, the 36-year old superstar, one of the most respected and influential players in England’s history, who, like the rest of her cohort, struggled to access football facilities as a girl, is now, in retirement, tirelessly ensuring a new generation won’t have to.

A “morale magician”, exuberant midfielder Scott was a hugely popular player among her team-mates. Phil Neville, the former England coach praised her buoyancy, saying she brought “some cheekiness to the squad”. And yet her (sometimes downright scary) ability to instantly switch from frivolity to focus remains legendary.

Jill Scott portrait - PAUL COOPER FOR THE TELEGRAPH

We meet the day after she opened the Jill Scott Pitch, a new floodlit facility just five miles from her hometown of Sunderland. Following the Lionesses’ Euros victory – the first English football team to win a major trophy since 1966 – the Government, Premier League and the Football Association’s Football Foundation unveiled a commitment to naming grass-roots facilities in honour of the squad. Eventually, each of the 23 Lionesses will have a similar facility named after them.

'Girls used to be an afterthought – that's not going to happen here'

“Everyone can use it, but women and girls will have priority,” she says. “Girls used to be an afterthought, who would have to play from eight to 10pm, when all the boys had finished. That’s not going to happen here. There are floodlights and changing rooms and that will encourage so many more girls to take part. Not every girl will go on to play for England, but they will gain so much simply by being in a team.”

Story continues

One of four children, Scott’s sporting life began early; at her christening she kicked her legs so much that her grandmother predicted she would be a footballer. Aged five, Scott was unstoppable – so much so that she barely noticed she was the only girl playing competitive games with the boys, though some of their parents took umbrage.

“If I beat their precious son, they’d shout stuff at us like: ‘Kick her, hack her down.' I’d come off the pitch literally in tears,” she says.

Prince William and Jill Scott - James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

A few years later, when she was playing for a boys’ team, she was awarded ‘Man of the Match’. “They asked if they should change it to ‘Player of the Match’”, remembers Scott. “I said no, because I didn’t want anyone to think I got it for being the only girl. Then, the next season, when I was told I couldn’t play with the boys any more, I was really upset.”

Her mother, Doreen, encouraged her to keep playing and promised to find her a girls’ team. And so she joined Boldon CA Girls in South Shields, which was invited to the launch of her eponymous pitch to take part in a training session. “It was so special and so emotional, thinking that was me long ago, and now here they are on my pitch. Things had gone full circle.”

But creating opportunities isn’t that simple. Other factors come into play, and Scott is working with Starling Bank, one of the sponsors of last year’s Euros, to support an initiative which will provide £200,000 of kit to girls and women’s teams. Research has shown that, post-Euros, three quarters of grass-roots clubs have seen more interest from women and girls, but the cost of living crisis has been preventing them from taking on new players.

“Kit and equipment were found to be the biggest expense,” says Scott. “When these girls are given brand new kit, you just see their little faces light up.”

As part of her new post-football life, Scott also gives keynote speeches to the likes of Google and Meta about building effective teams, fostering cohesion and creating common goals. She also does TV punditry. But her heart lies elsewhere.

Jill Scott of England celebrates after the 2-1 win during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley - Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

“Ultimately I see my future in coaching academy players, not just girls but boys as well,” says Scott, who played for Manchester City, Everton, Sunderland and Aston Villa and received an MBE for services to women’s football in 2020. “I left home at 17 and I also know how it feels when you get sent to your first England camp. It’s daunting and it can be lonely. I could really help with that. I have a lot of time for young people.”

On her wrist she has a tattoo that says “step-by-step-day-by-day-mile-by-mile”, which is based on a Whitney Houston song.

“I love those lyrics because I take every day as it comes, and I added the miles and miles to reflect how much ground I’ve covered in my career,” she says.

Despite all her achievements, however, she still works at Boxx2Boxx, a coffee shop in Manchester that she and her fiancée, Shelly Unitt, bought in April 2021. Unitt, the sister of former England player Rachel Unitt, is a former community health officer who has two teenage daughters, Evie, 19, and 15-year-old Hattie. The couple became engaged in 2020, but they have been too busy to plan a wedding.

Scott is keen on expanding the family. “I do really want children,” she says. “I always have. I love collecting my nieces and nephews from school and taking them for a hot chocolate.”

'Coffee is the one thing I’m snobby about'

The idea for the coffee-shop venture was simple: Scott loves coffee. On coming out of the Australian jungle last year, her first request was for a flat white. She rattles off a list of her favourite coffee roasts. “I don’t want to sound like a d---. It’s just that coffee is the one thing I’m snobby about; a bad one can literally ruin my day.”

Since Scott won I’m A Celebrity… business is booming at Boxx2Boxx. She pulls a pained face when I suggest Strictly Come Dancing might be a good next move.

“Honestly? I’d rather be known for my football than as ‘that girl from the jungle’,” she says. “I treated my stint on I’m a Celebrity… the way I approached being at the England camp, albeit with a lot less food. I’m very good at staying in the moment which helped. And then there was Owen.”

Owen is Owen Warner, aka the extravagantly monikered Romeo Nightingale in the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks. Despite a 13-year age gap, the pair found a sibling-like connection. “Owen and I spent a lot of time whispering, ‘What are we doing in here?’,” says Scott. “We definitely suffered from imposter syndrome a lot of the time.”

Was such a laugh to see @JillScottJS8 at Boxx2Boxx this weekend! 😂 pic.twitter.com/F11MRsmVJj — Owen Warner (@_OwenWarner) February 6, 2023

Scott was taken aback to win – but the shock result for the public was that the former and, let’s be honest, much-reviled health secretary Matt Hancock somehow managed to come third.

“When we turned up we each left our occupations behind and just became part of the team,” says Scott, before pausing. “That was a very political answer,” she quips. “Looks like I’ve learned a thing or two from him.”

She won’t disclose how much she was paid, but suffice to say it was nowhere near Hancock’s alleged £400,000. For all her easy-going affability, however, Scott is quite the diplomat. She shrewdly declines to comment on the issue of trans women in sport on the grounds that anything she said would dominate the headlines. As to the fact that players are transparent about their sexuality in women’s football while the Czech Republic’s Jakub Jankto has just become the first current international in men’s football to publicly come out as gay, she ruefully shakes her head.

“Women’s football is a safe space. The atmosphere is different, more accepting,” she says. “I think men don’t feel that’s the case for them; sometimes I feel quite sorry for the guys, who don’t feel they’re able to talk about things we take for granted.”

The Arnold Clark Cup, a friendly tournament that doubles as a warm-up for the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year, finishes on Wednesday. The Lionesses have been defending their title against Korea Republic, Italy and Belgium and, so far, not lost a game.

But Scott’s eye is on the main prize of the World Cup: “It’s time for me to come off the fence and say I really think the Lionesses can win it,” she says. “They’ve got such a talented team, a really grounded squad of great people and, with [manager] Sarina [Wiegman] in charge, they will certainly be the best prepared team.”

Jill Scott plays against USA at the 2007 World Cup - Guang Niu/Getty Images

She freely admits that going into the Euros final, the Lionesses already felt they had won; just seeing 90,000 spectators packing Wembley was victory in itself. “We measured our success by how much support we had and it was so fantastic that we didn’t feel any pressure to win,” she says. On the pitch, Scott allowed herself a moment of quiet reflection. “We had celebrated, the streamers were going off and I was just sitting there with my medal on the grass for an hour-and-a-half, taking it all in.”

She announced her retirement a month later. In the following weeks she did very little exercise due to severe knee pain, though she’s been lined up to play no fewer than five charity matches. The main thing now, as always, is to get stuck in, day by day.

“My football journey has come to an end and now I want to help the next generation of girls,” she says. “I feel so lucky to have had my career and now I want to give something back.”