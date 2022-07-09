Jill Roord strikes to rescue draw for holders Netherlands against Sweden

Photograph: DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The Netherlands may have beaten Sweden on their way to winning the last Women’s Euros and reaching the 2019 Women’s World Cup but the sense they will be relieved to survive this high-octane clash with the 2021 Olympic finalists only serves to underline how difficult it is to call the likely winners of this tournament.

Louis van Gaal, coach of the Netherlands men’s team, was in the 21,342 crowd to see his nation battle back from a groggy first half, in which Sweden deservedly led through Jonna Anderson’s goal, to perform more like their old selves in salvaging a draw thanks to Jill Roord’s equaliser.

While the second half was much more of a level game, the Dutch were still grateful to Daphne van Domselaar, their substitute goalkeeper, for pulling off a fine diving save to parry Fridolina Rolfo’s powerful drive a couple of minutes from full time.

The Netherlands showed plenty of the guile and creativity after the break but their first-half showing, allied to the recent 5-1 thrashing by England in the warm-up at Elland Road, also indicated not all is well within a camp of superstar names and characters. Still, avoiding defeat in an opening Women’s Euro game when playing below par against such resolute opponents is not the worst result.

In a mouth-watering match that would not look out of place should it be reprised in the final, the Netherlands were knocked out of their stride – literally and territorially – in a first half as colourful as the pre-match festivities.

The Dutch had marched from the city centre to Bramall Lane in their thousands but the orange was matched by the Scandinavian yellow in a kaleidoscope capturing the attraction of a summer tournament.

Sadly for lovers of the luminous, the Swedes were obliged to switch to their dark-blue change kit, for the sake of colour-blind viewers, but it was the Dutch who were most off colour in a first half lit up by Jonna Andersson’s goal in the 36th minute.

Jonna Andersson gives Sweden the lead against the Netherlands. Photograph: DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The 2017 champions lost two players to injury in a blighted first half. Sari van Veenendaal came out decisively to clear but damaged her shoulder in punching both the ball and Stefanie van der Gragt, her teammate. There was a delay of several minutes and, while the PSV Eindhoven and former Arsenal goalkeeper played on for nine minutes, she eventually went to ground to call time; Van Domselaar, won only her ­second cap.

Sweden sensed the Dutch were not fully at it and enjoyed much success down the flanks through their wing-back system. Kosovare Asllani showed great control before shooting wide and then helped create the goal with a great bit of skill. The Real Madrid forward nutmegged Aniek Nouwen, the Chelsea central defender having been pulled wide by Sweden’s superb passing, with disarming ease down the right wing and her pull-back, played behind Lina Hurtig, allowed Andersson to control at the back post before sidefooting home, despite the despairing attempted clearance by Van der Gragt.

The goal was no more than Sweden deserved and also served to open up the game, to the neutral’s delight. Danielle van de Donk half-volleyed over at one end, as the Dutch tried to play their way through, either side of Hurtig going close with two brave headers. In the first of these, Nouwen injured her ankle and had to be replaced.

If it was the Dutch who were hurting at this stage, they came out pumped up for the second half and were level within seven minutes. Vivianne Miedema, quiet in the first half after taking the armband from Van Veenendaal, worked her magic down the right with a superb dummy then followed her own pass to collect a rebound. Her intended pass out wide was deflected into the path of Jill Roord who swivelled to shoot first time beyond Hedvig Lindahl.

The successful promotion of this tournament was reflected in the record crowd for a Women’s Euros match not involving the hosts as ticket sales on the day lifted the attendance to 21,342. This means the aggregate number of supporters at the opening six games of this tournament has already surpassed the total of 117,384 lured to the previous Euros England hosted in 2005.