'The Gentle Touch' actor Jill Gascoine dies aged 83

English actress Jill Gascoine pictured circa 1985. (Photo by Larry Ellis Collection/Getty Images)

British actor Jill Gascoine who starred as Detective Inspector Maggie Forbes in The Gentle Touch has died at the age of 83.

It comes as the star, who had been married to fellow actor Alfred Molina since 1986, had been battling Alzheimer's disease for a decade.

Her son Adam from her first marriage shared the news to Facebook, as he wrote: “She suffered from Alzheimer’s for 10 years, so today was a thankful release. The family is all well, and relieved that she’s not suffering any more.”

Jill Gascoine (L) and husband Alfred Molina attend "A Night of Wonders" at Dos Gallos Antiques on June 6, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

He added: “There will not be a memorial for a good while due to the current climate. The family will reach out once details have been arranged. We will likely hold 2 services - one in London for the UK friends and family, and one in Los Angeles for the US side.

“She was a wonderful human and a spirit of truth and absolute, unconditional love. There was no other.

"I am happy she’s moved on. Please raise a glass. Be kind and love deeply!”

The cast of CATS Eyes, Leslie Ash, Jill Gascoine and Tracy Louise Ward. Picture taken 15th September 1988. (Photo by Peter Stone/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

In 2016, Molina told of how his wife was living in a home in Los Angeles so she could receive specialised care for her condition.

Gascoine also starred in The Gentle Touch spin-off C.A.T.S. Eyes and had TV roles in series such as Z-Cars, Dixon of Dock Green and Taggart.

Her film roles included King of the Wind which also starred Richard Harris and Glenda Jackson

She is survived by Molina and her sons Adam and Sean.