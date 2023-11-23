Jill Duggar's Husband Derick Celebrates 10-Year Dating Anniversary with Sweet Tribute: 'So Thankful for You'

The former 'Counting On' stars got married in 2014 and now share three sons

Jill Duggar Dillard/ Instagram Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard

It’s been a decade of love for Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derick Dillard.

The couple celebrated 10 years of dating on Wednesday, a special milestone Derick marked with a sweet post on Instagram.

Derick, 34, shared a throwback photo of him and Jill, 32, in their early days, with each holding a matching mug that symbolized their long-distance relationship. Hers featured a heart in Nepal, while his had one in Arkansas.

“10 years ago today I started dating my best friend, @jillmdillard while I was working in Nepal,” he wrote in the caption of the post. “I’m so glad she came to visit and we got to make Thanksgiving dinner together! God was thinking of me when he made you!”

Derick went on to express his gratitude for the life they’ve built together, writing he was “looking forward to many more decades together, enjoying life with you 😘.”

Jill, meanwhile, shared her husband’s post to her own Instagram Story, and added, “Aww. LYSM babe!”

The pair first announced their courtship in March 2014, and were married several months later. They are now parents to sons Israel David, 8, Samuel Scott, 6, and Frederick “Freddy” Michael, 16 months.

Their dating anniversary came just one day before Thanksgiving — and on Thursday, Jill shared a glimpse into the chaos of their family’s Turkey Day preparations.

Jill Duggar Dillard/ Instagram

“Nothing says Thanksgiving morning like sleep deprived parents running on caffeine while watching the kids get excited over watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade and eating all the sausage balls while we prep for the big meal,” she wrote.

The former 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On star is fresh off the September release of her memoir Counting the Cost, which offered readers in-depth commentary on her upbringing within her controversial church and family.

In the book, she revealed that pressures from filming her family's reality shows were "like a burden" on her marriage to Derick. (The pair have since left the Institute of Basic Life Principles, the religious organization that her family followed.)

"It caused a lot of frustration in our marriage," she told PEOPLE at the time. "Especially early on, where he would feel a certain way about filming something. I'd be like, 'I hear you, I feel you, I also don't want to do whatever it is they're asking us to do either. But we have to.'"

Jill also told PEOPLE ahead of the book’s release that she “didn’t want to have to write this story,” but felt “called” to do so.

"I do love my parents. I love my siblings. I struggle with the weightiness of it. But I feel called to do this," she said. "I feel passionate about empowering other people to find their voice, and if they do that through my story, great. I want them to feel like they're not alone."



