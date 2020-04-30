Jill Duggar Dillard Reveals How She's Dealing with Her Son's Allergies: 'Stuffies in the Freezer!'

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is revealing the interesting way that she is dealing with her son's allergies.

The former Counting On star, 28, shared on Instagram Wednesday that to combat the dust that her son Samuel Scott, 2, is allergic to, she is freezing his stuffed animals every few weeks.

"Stuffies in the freezer! We recently found out Sam has strong allergies to dust! 😳" Jill wrote in the caption accompanying a photo of the toys in the freezer. "Both of the boys love their stuffies...so when the allergist mentioned they could be contributing to collection of dust it made total sense! ."

"💦 In addition to being better at washing bedding and vacuuming at least once a week (I know...we still have carpet 😬), the allergist recommended freezing anything that’s tough to wash at least once a month for 48-72 hrs," she explained. "to hopefully kill the dust mites! I usually bag them up to keep moisture off of them and contain them a little. 🤗"

In addition to Sam, Jill and her husband Derick Dillard also share 5-year-old Israel David.

Last week, the mother of two was able to carve out some time for herself by taking a trip to gather provisions without her kids in tow.

"Got out yesterday to grab a few things BY MYSELF for the first time since this whole #coronaviruspandemic thing," Jill wrote on Instagram — revealing that she also made a special purchase for herself. "and came home with this tree hanging out my window."

"I don’t like to think of myself as an emotional purchaser, but I have to say there was something therapeutic & satisfying about getting a tree," Jill added, sharing a photo of herself in the car wearing a mask. "...now I’m off to plant the tree...and hopefully keep it alive. lol."

Over the weekend, Jill shared photos of her two boys smiling widely for the camera after they had just received some fresh haircuts.

"Haircut time!" she wrote next to the snapshots.

