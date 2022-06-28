Jill Dillard Celebrates Her Baby Shower Before Birth of Her Third Child: 'I Feel So Loved'

Jill Dillard baby shower

The Dillard Family/Facebook

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is getting ready for baby No. 3!

The former Counting On star, who is due in July, shared pictures of her baby shower for her third child on Facebook Monday. Dillard, 31, shares sons Israel, 7, and Samuel, 4, with husband Derick Dillard, 33.

"I feel so loved and more prepared now for baby boy with all the gifts, prayers & blessings by friends and family (+ several who couldn't attend the party in person) who showered us this weekend in anticipation of our little man's arrival next month," Dillard wrote in the post's caption.

The expectant mom also thanked the shower's hosts: mother-in-law Cathy Dillard Byrum, sister-in-law Deena Dillard, cousin Amy (Duggar) King and aunt Deanna Duggar. In the pictures, Jill is glowing as she baby opens gifts from her family.

Though no further information on the guest list was shared, Jill's mom Michelle Duggar and her sisters were seemingly not in attendance at the event.

Jill Dillard baby shower

The Dillard Family/Facebook

The shower took place a little more than a month after Josh Duggar was sentenced in late May following a December child pornography conviction. (Josh continues to proclaim his innocence, and his legal team plans an appeal.)

Jill and her husband Derick shared a statement on their family blog that they were "neither rejoicing nor disappointed by the sentence, but we are thankful it's finally over."

"Yesterday we learned that Josh was given a 151 month sentence in federal prison for his crime of CSAM [child sex abuse material]," their statement read. "The last several weeks and months have been difficult emotionally. Yesterday was another one of those hard days."

The couple continued, "The Bible clearly states that God effects justice and vengeance through the governing authorities. Though some believe Josh should have received a greater sentence and still fewer believe he should have received a lighter sentence, God has carried out his vengeance today for his unspeakable criminal activity."

"Until now, he has yet to be held accountable to the extent necessary to cause change in his dangerous pattern of behavior," they wrote. "It is unfortunate, but it seems that it may take spending over a decade in federal prison, and still more on probation, for Josh to have any potential for rehabilitation to the point he can safely live in society again."

The statement ended with Jill and Derick saying that they hope "Josh can actually begin to get treatment and begin to work toward a lifestyle where he is less likely to reoffend."

"If for nothing else, the notoriety of this case has hopefully contributed to the deterrence of potential offenders and will help protect children by decreasing the demand for CSAM," they added. "We continue to love Josh and his family and will be there for them however we can."

josh duggar

Danny Johnston/AP/Shutterstock Josh Duggar

Prior to the sentencing, Michelle wrote a letter of support for her son that asked for leniency in consideration of his "tender heart," with Michelle adding that Josh "is compassionate toward others." She also requested that Josh be "reunited with his wife and family in a timely manner."

Josh's wife Anna called her husband a "loving, supportive and caring father" in her own letter to Judge Brooks.

However, Amy issued her own statement to PEOPLE ahead of the sentencing: "I don't think anyone would make the mistake of assuming I support my cousin."

Amy, who later wrote an open letter urging Anna to divorce Josh, concluded her statement to PEOPLE: "In my opinion, 20 years could never come close to justice for the children harmed. ... My heart hurts for his children during this time."