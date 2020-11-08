Jill Biden's Acceptance Speech Dress Paid Homage to Jackie Kennedy and Hillary Clinton

Alyssa Hardy
Jill Biden ushered in her role as the next first lady of the United States at a victory rally in Wilmington, De.

Standing beside the president-elect, her husband Joe Biden, Dr. Biden paid homage to several first ladies that came before her. She wore a black asymmetrical Oscar de la Renta dress with embroidered flowers and a matching black mask. De la Renta designed Jackie Kennedy's iconic peach gown that she wore on a state visit to India. He also designed both Hillary Clinton and Nancy Reagan's inaugural ball gowns.

While she didn't have a chance to speak at the event, her presence spoke volumes. During his speech, President-elect Biden told the crowd, "as I’ve said many times before, I’m Jill’s husband," before touching on how important she is to his life and career.

On the campaign trail, the incoming first lady used her outfits to send explicit messages. She wore Stuart Weitzman "VOTE" boots to send a message to the American people back in March. And then on election night, while the results were still uncertain, she wore a poignant mask that read: "Breathe Positivity."