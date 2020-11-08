Jill Biden's Acceptance Speech Dress Paid Homage to Jackie Kennedy and Hillary Clinton

Jill Biden ushered in her role as the next first lady of the United States at a victory rally in Wilmington, De.

Standing beside the president-elect, her husband Joe Biden, Dr. Biden paid homage to several first ladies that came before her. She wore a black asymmetrical Oscar de la Renta dress with embroidered flowers and a matching black mask. De la Renta designed Jackie Kennedy's iconic peach gown that she wore on a state visit to India. He also designed both Hillary Clinton and Nancy Reagan's inaugural ball gowns.

View photos

While she didn't have a chance to speak at the event, her presence spoke volumes. During his speech, President-elect Biden told the crowd, "as I’ve said many times before, I’m Jill’s husband," before touching on how important she is to his life and career.

RELATED: Jill Biden's Election Night Outfit Included a Secret Message

On the campaign trail, the incoming first lady used her outfits to send explicit messages. She wore Stuart Weitzman "VOTE" boots to send a message to the American people back in March. And then on election night, while the results were still uncertain, she wore a poignant mask that read: "Breathe Positivity."