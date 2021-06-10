Jill Biden Wore a Blazer Bedazzled with a Message of Unity

Dr. Jill Biden is making a statement with her latest choice of outerwear - literally.

Ahead of the G-7 summit, the first lady made an appearance with President Joe Biden to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson. Dr. Biden wore a black Zadig & Voltaire jacket with "LOVE" embossed on the back, paired with a black and white polka dot dress by designer Brandon Maxwell.

"Well, I think that we're bringing love from America," the first lady told Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs when asked about the jacket. "I think that this is a global conference and we're trying to bring unity across the globe and I think that's important right now that you have a sense of unity."

The blazer, with its message on the back, sparked comparisons to former First Lady Melania Trump's infamous "I really don't care, do u?" jacket.

The G-7 summit will take place from this Friday to Sunday, before President Biden and the first lady are set to meet with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on Sunday. The event will be the first time the Bidens are meeting the monarch in person since the start of Biden's presidency in January.