Jill Biden Wears Face Mask Embroidered with Ukraine's National Flower amid Russian Invasion

Dr. Jill Biden is showing her support for Ukraine.

On Monday, the first lady, 70, wore a face mask embroidered with a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine, during a White House event celebrating Black History Month.

The PPE complemented her white and black polka dot midi dress and matching blazer by designer Brandon Maxwell, which she accessorized with pink flower earrings and pink stilettos.

White House officials said the first lady wore the mask to show support for the Ukrainian people amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

During the East Room event, a reporter asked President Joe Biden if Americans should be concerned about nuclear war amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"No," the president, 79, said.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after the country was invaded on Feb. 24, with forces moving from the north, south, and east. Details of the attack and the fighting change by the day, but this is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades — and hundreds have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Thousands more people have fled or tried to escape Ukraine amid warnings of a possible "refugee crisis."

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn widespread condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

Various countries have also pledged aid or military support to Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for peace talks and urged his country to resist.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

President Biden said in a White House speech last Thursday that he was imposing even stricter economic punishments on Russia and would be deploying troops in support of NATO countries, but not in Ukraine. He said the U.S. would support Ukraine in other ways.

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden said as the invasion began last week.

Three days after Russia attacked, the first lady sent a message of solidarity and support to the people of Ukraine, American military personnel, and their families.

"Joe and I continue to pray for the brave and proud people of Ukraine. Our hearts are with our troops and our military families, including those who are stationed throughout Europe demonstrating solidarity with our Allies," she tweeted. "We are profoundly grateful for your service."

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.