Jill Biden tells 'dreamers' she feels inspired by them

CLAUDIA TORRENS
·3 min read
First lady Jill Biden gestures as she and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, far right, tour a COVID-19 vaccination site Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Children's Hospital in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

NEW YORK (AP) — First lady Jill Biden on Thursday told young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children that she feels “inspired” by them because they didn't just receive a college education, they "fought for it."

"Your journey from this day forward will be both heartbreaking and hopeful, bruised and beautiful. But you already know that the inner strength that got you here will serve you well," the first lady said during a virtual commencement ceremony.

Jill Biden, an English and writing teacher at Northern Virginia Community College, delivered the keynote speech at a ceremony organized by TheDream.US, a scholarship providing organization for young immigrants often described as “dreamers."

Her speech took place nearly a week after president Joe Biden met in the Oval Office with six young immigrants who benefited from an Obama-era program that protected those brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Biden held the meeting as part of his efforts toward overhauling the nation’s immigration laws.

The president has renewed his call for Congress to codify the program, called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA.

The U.S. House recently passed a bill that would provide ways to obtain permanent legal status for DACA recipients, as well as other immigrants in the country under temporary programs protecting them from deportation. There are, however, few signs of progress on Capitol Hill, as Republicans have launched political fusillades over problems at the U.S.-Mexico border, especially unaccompanied minor children.

More than 1,000 “dreamers” who benefited from scholarships provided by the TheDream.US and who are expected to graduate this academic year from 77 colleges and online were invited to Thursday's ceremony.

“We know you have so much to contribute to this nation in the days ahead. That’s why the president is working to build an immigration policy that creates better pathways to citizenship for students like you,” said Mrs. Biden.

The first lady explained that many of her students are immigrants, refugees and “dreamers.”

“They’ve shared with me their journeys and their challenges, experiences that I’m guessing will sound familiar to a lot of you. Leaving loved ones behind, learning a new language, experiencing violence, enduring poverty, living in fear of being forced to return to countries they’ve never known,” she said. “I’m inspired because they arrive in my class filled with optimism and hope.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in March that his agency was issuing a rule to “preserve and fortify DACA,” but the policy faces a Texas court challenge that could invalidate the protections established under Obama.

Hundreds of thousands of immigrants currently benefit from DACA in the U.S.

Kevin Ortiz, a Mexican immigrant who came to the U.S. at 12 years old, was one of the speakers on Thursday's ceremony. He graduated from the University of Central Florida and now works in leadership development in the financial services industry.

“Windows of change are blowing,” he said. “The world needs your perspective, your leadership. So lead.”

Latest Stories

  • If the Maple Leafs trip, it won't be because Kyle Dubas didn't do his job

    Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has built a roster worthy of Stanley Cup contention.

  • Regrettably, it seems Nazem Kadri hasn't learned

    Nazem Kadri is facing another postseason suspension after a concussive hit on Justin Faulk.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Rory McIlroy stumbles in return to Kiawah

    Rory McIlroy struggled yet again at his latest attempt at a major.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (2) Phoenix Suns vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

    The Western Conference’s second-seeded Phoenix Suns and seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. L.A. beat the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.

  • NBA playoffs odds: Why are the 76ers such a disrespected No. 1 seed?

    The 76ers are the East's top seed, but the odds aren't treating them that way.

  • Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov says he tested positive for COVID-19 for second time

    Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov revealed that his latest absence was once again due to COVID-19.

  • Julian Edelman still not planning to join Bucs despite Tom Brady's trolling

    Edelman-to-Bucs rumors die hard.

  • Seven medical professionals charged with homicide in death of Diego Maradona

    Diego Maradona's medical team allegedly performed in an "inappropriate" and "reckless" manner with the soccer legend.

  • French Open 2021: Betting odds, tips for Roland Garros

    Running down a few of the wagering options at the upcoming French Open.

  • CC Sabathia rips Tony La Russa over HR controversy: 'He shouldn't be f***ing managing that team'

    CC Sabathia dropped plenty of f-bombs in his rant about Tony La Russa.

  • Nazem Kadri ejected from Avs-Blues Game 3 after obliterating Justin Faulk

    Nazem Kadri's playoff career with the Maple Leafs was marred by untimely suspensions and controversy. Here we go again.

  • 'Guy can't control himself:' Brayden Schenn on Nazem Kadri's hit to Justin Faulk

    The St. Louis Blues weren't happy about Nazem Kadri's hit to the head of Justin Faulk.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Is the North ready to be competitive yet?

    The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • USMNT's DeAndre Yedlin joins San Diego Loyal ownership group

    DeAndre Yedlin said that it was the Loyal's decision to walk off the field in protest last season led him to want to join their ownership group.

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares leaves Game 1 vs. Canadiens on stretcher

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a collision early in Toronto's first-round playoff matchup with the Montreal Canadiens Thursday. The 30-year-old centre crashed into Montreal's Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry's knee as he fell. Trainers and doctors from both teams rushed to the ice and attended to the veteran forward before he was taken away, encouraging him to stay down as he struggled to get up. Tavares gave a thumbs up as he was wheeled off the ice and transported to hospital. Players from both teams tapped their sticks and "Courage" by The Tragically Hip played over the sound system at Scotiabank Arena as he left. The Canadiens posted a statement on Twitter expressing concern for Tavares and wishing him a speedy recovery. Tavares had 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) in 56 regular-season games this year. Moments after play resumed, Perry dropped the gloves with Toronto's Nick Foligno in a short fight. Both were handed five-minute fighting penalties. Thursday's game kicks off the first-round playoff series between the two North Division teams. It's the first time since 1979 that the Leafs and Habs have met in the playoffs. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Leafs captain John Tavares stretchered off after brutal collision with Corey Perry

    Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was knocked out and stretchered off the ice following a frightening collision with Canadiens forward Corey Perry during Game 1.

  • Conners keeps it as stress-free as possible for PGA lead

    KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Amid the wind and the havoc at Kiawah Island, there was a semblance of simplicity to the way Corey Conners navigated his way around the Ocean Course for a 5-under 67 and a two-shot lead Thursday in the PGA Championship. He birdied all the par 5s. He made a couple of long putts for birdie. He dropped only one shot. The scorecard alone made it look like a walk on the beach. It just didn't feel that way. “I'd say it's impossible to be stress-free around this golf course,” Conners said. “You can't fall asleep out there on any holes. It's very challenging. I was fortunate to have a good day. Made it as least stressful as possible on myself.” With a stiff wind into his face for his last five holes, the 29-year-old Canadian played the tough closing stretch in 2 under, one of those birdies a 55-foot putt from just short of the green. He led by two shots over a half-dozen players. That group included Brooks Koepka, who started his day with a double bogey and stayed largely out of trouble the rest of the way; and Cameron Davis, who overcame a triple bogey on the sixth hole. Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland, Aaron Wise and Sam Horsfield also were at 69. The seven players to break 70 were the fewest for the opening round of the PGA Championship since there were five at Hazeltine in 2002. “I definitely knew in my preparation that it was possible to have a decent round out here and shoot a 5-, 6-under par round,” Conners said. “So kind of started the day thinking, ‘Why not me?’ There's birdies to be had.” No one needed them like Koepka, a major presence when conditions are severe. One hole into this major, he had reason to be more worried about his brain than his ailing right knee. His opening tee shot on the 10th hole at Kiawah Island was struck poorly and didn't quite clear a waste area. Koepka tried to do too much from a soft lie in the sand and barely got it out. It led to a double bogey, and the toughest part of the Ocean Course was still to come. But this is a major, and this is Koepka, and that's when he's at his best. He knuckled down from that mess by running off six birdies the rest of the way. “You can’t do that stuff if you want to win. You’ve just got to be more focused,” said Koepka, who has played only twice in the last three months because of surgery to repair ligaments in his knee. “I don’t know if that’s a lack of not playing or what. It was just stupid. I was able to recover, I guess.” So did 50-year-old Phil Mickelson, who had four bogeys through six holes and nothing but birdies and pars the rest of the way to join the large group at 70 that included defending champion Collin Morikawa and former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. More telling were those on the other side of par, some of whom will be scrambling to make it to the weekend. Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world in the midst of his worst stretch in nearly two years, took a double bogey from a wild tee shot on the front nine and a double bogey on the 18th for a 76. He's in jeopardy of missing the cut in consecutive majors in the same year for the first time in his career. Justin Thomas took double bogey on the 18th hole in the morning and two holes later sent a sand shot over the green and just into a hazard for another 6 on the par-5 second. He had a 75. Rory McIlroy, coming off a victory at Quail Hollow two weeks ago, sent his opening tee shot into a water hazard. He salvaged a bogey, but certainly not his round. McIlroy made bogey on three of the par 5s for a 75, his worst start ever in a PGA Championship. Jordan Spieth, who needs a victory to complete the career Grand Slam, shot 73. The PGA of America moved up tee boxes, as expected, to account for the wind. The course played to 7,660 yards — 178 yards shorter than the scorecard — though that didn't make it easy. Thomas, for one, still hit 7-wood into the 214-yard 17th. John Daly was among 12 players who shot in the 80s. On the 30-year anniversary of his PGA Championship victory at Crooked Stick, he shot 85. There were birdies to be had, and mistakes to be made, and Martin Laird was example of both. So wild was his round that he he made bogey on No. 12, ran off four straight birdies and then closed with two bogeys. That added to a 70, not a bad day's work. “I kind of went out with the mindset this week, even though it’s hard, don’t give the course too much respect," Laird said. "You still have to take on shots when you have the chance. When I had a spot where I could go at the flag, I was making sure I kept doing it and hit a lot of really nice shots and managed to make some birdies. “You’re going to hit bogeys on this golf course,” he said. “It’s nice when you can throw in a bunch of birdies, too.” Finally heeled from a left knee injury, Koepka injured ligaments in his right knee in March and has played only twice since then, the Masters and last week in Dallas. He began with a poor 3-wood on No. 10 that didn't clear the waste area. He took on too much with a soft lie in the sand and barely got it out, leading to a double bogey. But he didn't flinch and had few complaints about his start. “It's a major. I'm going to show up. I'm ready to play,” he said. “I love it when it’s difficult. I think that’s why I do so well in the majors. I just know mentally I can grind it out.” ___ More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press