Jill Biden talks of Joe Biden's 'unstoppable' will amid grief: Takeaways from night 2 of the DNC

WASHINGTON – The second night of the virtual Democratic National Convention included a roll call in which Joe Biden formally secured the delegates to become the party's presidential nominee.

The evening featured speeches from two former presidents – Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter – and Colin Powell, former secretary of state to Republican President George W. Bush.

It ended with a moving segment chronicling the love story that led Biden to his wife, Jill Biden. Jill Biden capped off the night with a personal speech about how family tragedies, including the death of his first wife and infant daughter and later the death of their son Beau, helped to shape the former vice president's character.

Are you registered to vote? Check now, request an early ballot

Live coverage of DNC Night 2: Joe Biden secures enough delegates to become the Democratic presidential nominee

Jill Biden talks of family grief

Dr. Jill Biden, former second lady, spoke from the empty halls of Brandywine High School, where she once taught English.

"I hear it from so many of you: the frustration of parents juggling work while they support their children’s learning – or are afraid that their kids might get sick from school," she said, alluding to school closures and openings occurring as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Across the country, educators, parents, first responders—Americans of all walks of life are putting their shoulders back, fighting for each other. We haven’t given up," she said.

Biden's endorsement of her husband was extremely personal, drawing on the death of their son, Beau.

"Four days after Beau’s funeral, I watched Joe shave and put on his suit. I saw him steel himself in the mirror — take a breath put his shoulders back and walk out into a world empty of our son. He went back to work. That's just who he is," she said.

Biden drew parallels between the couple's grief for their son with a grieving nation.

"How do you make a broken family whole?" she said. "The same way you make a nation whole. With love and understanding -- and with small acts of kindness. With bravery. With unwavering faith. You show up for each other, in big ways and small ones, again and again."

Beau Biden died in 2015 at age 46 after battling glioblastoma — the most aggressive form of brain cancer. The former vice president has said Beau's death was what led him to not run for the White House in 2016, a race he believes he would have won. The death was also one of the reasons Biden chose Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, as the two became friends when Harris was attorney general in California, and Beau Biden held the same role in Deleware.

Biden's losses have helped define his political career and throughout his campaign, he's been known to shed tears when talking with voters on the campaign trail about his own pain and grief. Biden lost his first wife, Neilia, and their 1-year-old daughter, Naomi, in a car crash in 1972 when Biden, 29, was a senator-elect. The crash left his two sons hospitalized.

Colin Powell endorses Biden, accuses Trump of dividing country

Colin Powell, who served as secretary of state under Republican former President George W. Bush, endorsed Biden for president, saying that he "will be a president we will all be proud to salute."

"With Joe Biden in the White House, you will never doubt that he will stand with our friends and stand up to our adversaries—never the other way around," Powell said. "He will trust our diplomats and our intelligence community, not the flattery of dictators and despots."

View photos In this image from video made available before the start of the convention, former Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. More

Powell, a retired four-star Army general, is also a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Powell has been an outspoken critic of Trump, calling him a "dangerous for our democracy" in June. He again hit Trump Tuesday on the divisions he says the president has helped sow across the country.

Story continues