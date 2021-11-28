Jill Biden Set To Unveil White House Holiday Decoration Theme

First lady Jill Biden receives the official White House Christmas Tree on Nov. 22. (Photo: via Associated Press)

First lady Jill Biden will unveil the White House holiday decorations and theme on Monday — and Twitter users are hopeful they won’t be anything like the grim red Christmas trees for which Melania Trump was criticized during Donald Trump’s tenure.

Biden will be joined by a National Guard family — Capt. Maryanne V. Harrell and her husband, Levi, and their children — to honor the Guard’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from Biden’s office.

The first lady will also host Elliana’s second-grade class from Malcolm Elementary School in Waldorf, Maryland, for the event, and plans to thank the 100 volunteers who helped with the decorations.

Last Monday, Biden was on the scene when the White House Christmas tree — an 18.5-foot Fraser fir from North Carolina — was set up in the Blue Room.

Though Melania Trump went for a traditional “America the Beautiful” holiday look during her last year in the White House, it’s hard for many to shake the memory of her odd red Christmas trees in 2018.

And while the former president has often accused Democrats of trying to cancel Christmas, it was his own wife who notoriously said in a 2018 phone call: “Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff?”

After four years, thanks to First Lady Jill Biden, a normal, happy Christmas returns to the White House. It’s the end of Melania Trump’s dark, dystopian Christmases of “I’m working my a** off on Christmas stuff. Who gives a f**k about Christmas?”. pic.twitter.com/t5NobsOeQS — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 23, 2021

With Melania Trump out of the White House we can safely say that the War on Christmas is officially over. Or at least the apocalyptic nuclear fall out has dissipated. pic.twitter.com/08DO5UA7Lr — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 24, 2021

Since Melania Trump is trending, it's a good day to remember she said, "Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff," & to point out that if Michelle Obama had said that, Fox News would report on it nightly for the rest of eternity, & Tucker Carlson would make a documentary about it. — Ellen Meister 💙🇺🇲 🌊✡️ (@EllenMeister) November 24, 2021

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.